Robotic Dental Implant Surgery Comes To Wallingford

Wolfy Dental Group is the first Wallingford dental practice to offer robot-guided implant placement with the FDA-cleared Yomi system.

WALLINGFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients in Wallingford and the greater New Haven area no longer need to travel to a hospital or a specialty surgical center for robot-assisted dental implants. Wolfy Dental Group, led by Dr. Sandra Vukovic, DDS, now places dental implants with the assistance of Yomi, the first and only Dental Robotic Arm cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for dental implant surgery.

The technology, more commonly found in oral surgery centers in major metro areas, allows Dr. Vukovic to plan each implant digitally and then place it within a fraction of a millimeter of that plan. The result for patients is a shorter procedure, smaller incisions, less swelling, and in many cases a new tooth or full set of teeth on the same day.

How robot-guided implant surgery works

The robot does not perform the surgery. Dr. Vukovic does. Yomi acts as a guidance system that keeps her instruments on a pre-planned path.

1. A cone-beam CT scan produces a 3D image of the patient's jaw, nerves, and bone in under a minute.

2. Dr. Vukovic plans the exact position, angle, and depth of each implant in software before the patient sits in the chair.

3. During the procedure, a robotic arm attached to the handpiece provides physical, real-time guidance. If the patient's head moves, the robot tracks the movement and adjusts instantly.

4. The system stops the drill at the planned depth, so the implant lands exactly where it was designed to.

Yomi was cleared by the FDA in 2017 and has since been used to place more than 70,000 implants nationwide, according to its manufacturer, Neocis. A clinical study published in the International Journal of Oral & Maxillofacial Implants found that robotic guidance delivered higher accuracy and greater consistency than freehand placement, printed surgical guides, or computer-navigated surgery.

What it means for patients

“Implant surgery has always come down to accuracy. A fraction of a millimeter decides whether an implant will last for decades and whether the final tooth looks natural,” said Dr. Vukovic.“With Yomi, I'm not estimating or guessing. The plan I build on the screen is the plan that gets executed in the mouth, every time.”

Because the implant path is guided, Dr. Vukovic can often place implants without cutting and lifting the gum tissue, a technique known as flapless surgery. Patients typically experience:

- Shorter appointments, with single implants often completed in one visit

- Smaller incisions and fewer or no stitches, for a less invasive procedure

- Less post-operative swelling and discomfort; with sedation options available, many patients recall little of the procedure itself

- Immediate temporary teeth for qualifying full-arch patients, custom designed, printed, stained, and glazed in the office

“People assume this kind of technology means a bigger, colder, more clinical experience,” Dr. Vukovic added.“It's the opposite. The robot handles the precision and accuracy so I can focus entirely on the person in the chair.”

Part of a broader investment in technology

Yomi joins a digital workflow already in place at the practice's 51 S. Whittlesey Avenue, Wallingford CT office: cone-beam CT imaging, SICAT surgical planning, CEREC same-day crown milling, iTero digital scanning, an in-house dental lab, and the Solea dental laser. Together they allow one doctor to take a patient from broken or missing teeth to a finished smile without an outside referral. Dr. Vukovic diagnoses, plans, places, and restores every implant herself, and for qualifying full-arch patients the entire process, from extraction to new teeth, can happen in a single day.

Wallingford patient Richard, who received dental implants at the practice, described the experience in a video testimonial:“With Dr. Vukovic, I felt like it was all about my needs.”

The system has been adopted by a small number of Connecticut oral surgeons since 2018 but remains uncommon in general dental practices because of its cost. Wolfy Dental Group is among the first general dentistry offices in New Haven County to bring it in-house.

Free implant consultations

Wolfy Dental Group offers complimentary dental implant consultations, including a 3D scan and a personalized treatment and cost estimate. Patients can schedule:

*** online at wolfydentalgroup or

***call or text (203) 265-3139.

A free guide, The Ultimate Guide to Dental Implants, is available for download on the practice website.

About Wolfy Dental Group

Wolfy Dental Group is a family, cosmetic, and implant dentistry practice located at 51 S. Whittlesey Avenue in Wallingford, Connecticut. The practice cares for patients of all ages, from preventive cleanings and basic general dentistry to Invisalign, porcelain veneers, CEREC same-day crowns, and custom smile design supported by an in-house lab. Its implant services range from single-tooth replacement to full-arch All-on-X restorations, and the practice also offers laser treatment for snoring.

The office is open Tuesday through Friday, with Monday appointments available on request.

Learn more at .

About Dr. Sandra Vukovic, DDS

Dr. Sandra Vukovic earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery from New York University College of Dentistry and completed the Invisalign International Orthodontic Program at NYU's Department of Orthodontics in 2007–2008. Her advanced implant training includes single-implant surgery with Dr. Arun Garg, 3D implant integration, and full-arch and sinus-lift surgery through Implant Pathway in Arizona and additional full-arch training in Mexico.

She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Connecticut State Dental Association, and the New York State Dental Association.

Vanessa Amaral

Wolfy Dental Group

+1 203-265-3139

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