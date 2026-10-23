Solara Remote Data Delivery Incorporated Sponsoring The World Indigenous Business Forum

Proud to Sponsor the World Indigenous Business Forum

Solara Showcasing the Flare Mobile Satellite Communicator

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solara, a leader in enabling mobile phones for satellite texting anywhere, is proud to be a Prestige Sponsor of the World Indigenous Business Forum. "Solara has been serving Indigenous customers across Canada for 20 years. We are looking forward to creating new relationships with Indigenous leaders around the world looking to improve mobile communications for their communities and regions," said Tom Tessier, President of Solara. "Solara is the ideal partner for bridging these communication gaps, since the Flare works anywhere in the world on the Iridium Satellite network".Indigenous business leaders, organizations, entrepreneurs, and partners from around the world are coming together to connect, share knowledge, and build meaningful relationships. The World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF) 2026 in Winnipeg is a premier international gathering focusing on Indigenous economic development, bringing together entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and government leaders to foster partnerships, share knowledge, and promote Indigenous-led business opportunities.Remote Data Delivery Incorporated of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is a communication solutions leader, providing the right balance of tailored technology and client-focused solutions, with expert advice and support. As the designer and manufacturer of the Flare, Field Tracker 2100, Slimtracker and Solara SolAce comprehensive geospatial and message management software solutions, Solara delivers wireless data tools and products that are secure and reliable, made for improved efficiency, profitability and peace of mind. More information can be found at . Contact Solara at solaradata/contact/, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.Indigenous Leadership Development Institute Inc. (ILDII), an Indigenous run not-for-profit organization located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (incorporated in 2000), initiated the World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF), in partnership with leaders of host countries representing Indigenous communities. The most recent edition was held in Melbourne, Australia. The WIBF draws attention to Indigenous Economic Development and is a non-for-Profit initiative. Presently a local committee is working in Winnipeg, Canada together with ILDI in the organization of the WIBF 2026.

Tom Tessier

Solara Remote Data Delivery Inc.

+1 204-272-6102

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Solara Remote Data Delivery Incorporated Sponsoring the World Indigenous Business Forum News Provided By Solara Remote Data Delivery Inc. October 23, 2026, 22:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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