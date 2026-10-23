RML Hospital 666-Bed Super Speciality Block Secures Fire Clearance

RML Hospital Secures Crucial Fire Safety Clearance

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): In a major breakthrough for healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, the much-awaited 666-bed Super Speciality Block (SSB) at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has secured fire safety clearance, removing a key hurdle to the commissioning of the state-of-the-art facility. The development brings the premier Central Government hospital a significant step closer to expanding advanced and affordable healthcare services for thousands of patients from Delhi and neighbouring States.

Built at a cost of ₹482 crore, the 11-storey Super Speciality Block will house 18 operation theatres, 99 ICU beds, 196 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds and three catheterisation laboratories. Once fully operational, it will increase the hospital's total bed capacity from 1,538 to 2,204.

Advanced Medical Services and Infrastructure

The facility will offer advanced treatment in oncology, oncosurgery, hepatology, gastrointestinal surgery and liver transplantation. It will also have two linear accelerators for cancer treatment and a nuclear medicine department equipped with PET scan facilities. The clearance assumes significance as the hospital has been working towards operationalising the new block, which is expected to substantially strengthen specialised and critical care services while reducing waiting times for patients.

The positive development coincides with Union Health Minister JP Nadda's review of healthcare services and infrastructure development at RML Hospital on Friday, during which he emphasised strengthening patient-centric healthcare and expanding access to advanced medical facilities. With the long-awaited clearance now in place, RML Hospital is poised for a major expansion of its treatment capabilities, marking an important step towards strengthening tertiary healthcare services in the national capital. (ANI)

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