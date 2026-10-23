The Dudes Moving Co. Backs Every Kansas City Move With A $200 On-Time Guarantee

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Family-owned Kansas City movers with a 4.9-star Google rating pay customers $200 if their crew misses the quoted arrival window.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dudes Moving Co., a family-owned moving company in Kansas City, is putting its promise in writing: if a crew does not arrive within the quoted arrival window, the customer is paid $200. The On Time or We Pay You guarantee applies across the company's service area, which reaches roughly 70 miles around the metro on both sides of the state line.For most households, a late moving crew is more than an inconvenience. Lease end dates, closing appointments, elevator reservations, and time off work are often scheduled down to the hour. When movers show up late, the rest of the day falls apart. The Dudes Moving Co. built its guarantee around that reality and holds its crews accountable to the same schedule its customers are working against.Unlike vague promises of punctuality, the guarantee is tied to a specific arrival window confirmed when the move is booked. That gives customers a clear standard to plan around and a clear remedy if the standard is missed. For crews, it turns the arrival time into a firm commitment rather than an estimate.Reliability Backed by ReviewsThe guarantee rests on a track record Kansas City residents can check for themselves. The Dudes Moving Co. holds a 4.9-star rating on Google and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Independent moving review site moveBuddha reports roughly 776 total reviews for the company, about 97% of them positive, after seven years in business. Customers frequently point to crews that arrive prepared, communicate clearly, and treat furniture and homes with care.That reputation has made the company a go-to choice for families searching for local movers in Kansas City who want a predictable experience from the first call to the last box. Every crew member is background-checked and professionally trained, and the company is fully insured. If an item is damaged during a move, it is repaired or replaced.Transparent Pricing, No SurprisesPunctuality is one half of a dependable move. The other is knowing what it will cost. The Dudes Moving Co. provides fixed quotes with no hidden fees and adds no service tax to the quoted price. Local moves start at $219 per hour for two movers and a truck, and furniture assembly is included at no extra charge.Customers receive their pricing before moving day, so there is no guesswork about the final bill once the truck is unloaded. Combined with the on-time guarantee, this approach removes two of the most common sources of stress people report when hiring movers: uncertain arrival times and unexpected charges.Full-Service Moving Across the MetroAs a full-service moving company in Kansas City, The Dudes Moving Co. handles local and long-distance residential moves, office relocations, apartment moves, piano moving, full packing services, and junk removal. Packing crews box, wrap, and label belongings so they arrive organized and ready to unpack. The company also accommodates last-minute moves with as little as 24 hours' notice, a service that has proven valuable for renters facing tight lease turnovers and buyers dealing with shifting closing dates.Business clients benefit from the same commitment. For office moves, a late start can mean lost productivity and extra downtime, so a guaranteed arrival window helps companies plan their relocation around operating hours with confidence.Its crews serve Kansas City and surrounding communities in Missouri and Kansas, including Overland Park, Olathe, Lee's Summit, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Liberty, Gladstone, Blue Springs, Belton, Raymore, Grandview, Parkville, Riverside, Lawrence, and Leavenworth.For homeowners, renters, and businesses looking for reliable Kansas City movers, the On Time or We Pay You guarantee offers something rare in the moving industry: a clear, measurable standard with real consequences if it is missed.About The Dudes Moving Co.The Dudes Moving Co. is a family-owned moving company based in North Kansas City, Missouri, serving the greater Kansas City area and communities within roughly 70 miles. The company offers local and long-distance moving, office and apartment moves, piano moving, packing services, and junk removal, backed by fixed quotes, background-checked crews, and an on-time guarantee. The Dudes Moving Co. is licensed under USDOT number 3556141.Media Contact:The Dudes Moving Co.1004 East 18th Avenue, North Kansas City, MO 64116Phone: (816) 433-2929Email:...Website:

Kaileb Brown

The Dudes Moving Co

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The Dudes Moving Co. Backs Every Kansas City Move With a $200 On-Time Guarantee News Provided By Rotate Digital October 23, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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