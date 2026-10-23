A Water Startup Bet Big On NASCAR. Three Races Later, It Was In Victory Lane.

Chase Briscoe celebrates his October 11 victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway, delivering Free Bird's first NASCAR Cup Series win in just its third race as a primary sponsor.

Free Bird celebrates alongside Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing in Victory Lane following Briscoe's Bank of America 400 win at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11, 2026.

How Atlanta-based Free Bird Southern Spring Water made an unconventional bet on one of America's biggest sporting stages-and found early success.

- Chase Briscoe ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Chase Briscoe crossed the finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11, the difference between first and second place was just 0.029 seconds.With the dramatic finish, Briscoe delivered his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory and the second-closest finish in Charlotte Motor Speedway history.On the side of Briscoe's No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the name of a young spring water company from Atlanta, Georgia: Free Bird Southern Spring Water.A brand still in its earliest stages of growth had just claimed its first NASCAR Cup Series victory. And it happened after only three races as a primary sponsor.Launching a beverage company is no small undertaking. The industry is dominated by established brands, crowded retail shelves, and competitors with significant marketing resources.For emerging companies, building awareness often begins with grassroots sampling, social media, local partnerships, and incremental retail expansion.Free Bird has embraced many of those fundamentals, but its leadership also recognized the importance of building a brand that could stand for something beyond the product itself.Headquartered in Atlanta and sourcing its spring water from Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, Free Bird was founded around a simple idea: great-tasting American spring water paired with a brand that celebrates freedom, authenticity, and the spirit of America.With ambitions extending well beyond its Southern roots, the company began exploring opportunities to introduce Free Bird to consumers on a larger stage.One of those opportunities was NASCAR.For a young beverage company, entering the NASCAR Cup Series as a primary sponsor is an ambitious move. The sport is home to some of the most recognizable corporate partnerships in American athletics, with brands investing in long-term relationships built around fan loyalty, visibility, and consumer engagement.NASCAR's passionate fan base, deep Southern heritage, and emphasis on community created an opportunity to build meaningful connections with consumers while introducing a new American water brand to a national audience.“We've always believed that building something meaningful requires being willing to think differently,” said Jay Williams, founder and CEO of Free Bird.“We knew NASCAR was a big opportunity for a young company like ours, but we also knew it was the kind of platform that aligned with who we are and where we want to go. We didn't want to wait until Free Bird was a household name to start building those relationships. We wanted to be intentional about creating something people could connect with from the very beginning.”In January 2026, Free Bird announced a multiyear partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, becoming a primary sponsor of Chase Briscoe's No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for select NASCAR Cup Series races.NASCAR offered a platform to engage directly with fans, create memorable brand experiences, support retail expansion, and build awareness in markets where the company was growing its presence.“When you're building an emerging brand, you have to be thoughtful about where you invest your resources and how those decisions support the bigger picture,” said Eddie Pearson, president of Free Bird.“We saw this partnership as an opportunity to do more than create awareness. It was about building relationships, connecting with consumers, and establishing Free Bird in an environment that authentically reflects our brand. We believed in the opportunity from the beginning, but what happened in Charlotte made it even more special.”Free Bird made its primary sponsorship debut at Darlington Raceway in March 2026, followed by its second sponsored appearance at EchoPark Speedway in July.Behind the wheel of the No. 19 Free Bird Toyota, Briscoe battled through the race before finding himself in a last-lap fight for the win against Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell.Briscoe crossed the line just 0.029 seconds ahead.The victory marked his first back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and earned the No. 19 team valuable points as Briscoe fights for the 2026 Cup Series championship.“I just think about for their company how big of a day this was. Just think about the people that didn't know what Free Bird was and they see the car running around the track and winning the race they're going to type it in, see what it is and hopefully buy it and try it,” Briscoe said post-race.“That's what NASCAR sponsorship is all about, and to be able to deliver them a win is a huge thing.”The moment was particularly meaningful given the unpredictability of motorsports. Even the most successful teams cannot guarantee a win, and sponsors can spend years building relationships in the sport without ever experiencing Victory Lane.For a young company in its first season of primary sponsorship, the timing was remarkable.When Free Bird entered NASCAR, there were no guarantees, only a belief in the brand and a willingness to pursue opportunities bigger than itself. The victory at Charlotte became an unexpected milestone in that journey.“We started Free Bird with a vision to build something bigger than just another beverage brand,” Williams said.“Seeing our name in Victory Lane with Chase and Joe Gibbs Racing was an incredible moment and a testament to what can happen when you believe in what you're building. We're grateful for this partnership, and we're just getting started.”

Peyton Smith

Free Bird

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A Water Startup Bet Big on NASCAR. Three Races Later, It Was in Victory Lane. News Provided By Free Bird October 23, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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