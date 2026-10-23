Zelensky: Russia Waging Hybrid War Against Europe To Undermine Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made these remarks on Friday during an online address at the Hudson Institute in Washington, according to a Ukrinform correspondent on the ground.

“Russia has launched hybrid attack not only against Ukraine. We're talking about the former Soviet republics, which are now independent states. And not just them. Drone attacks have already taken place against Romania, Germany, Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria. And just today, they attacked Romania in the Black Sea. They completely destroyed a ship carrying agricultural products,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia will use drones as a tool for hybrid attacks and to exert pressure on Europe, and will also attempt to block the Black Sea and attack ships carrying agricultural products and energy resources.

“I think the Russians' goal is to exert as much pressure on Europe as possible. They hope this will influence European societies and force Europeans to reconsider how to reduce their support for Ukraine and how to protect themselves,” the President noted.

He added that Moscow is trying to divide the European Union and weaken support for Ukraine by threatening European countries with cyberattacks, hybrid attacks, and drone strikes.

Zelensky also stated that Russia plans to mobilize an additional 300,000 troops. Ukraine will prepare for possible challenges, although it is not yet known what portion of these forces Moscow will use against Ukraine.

The head of state explained that some European countries still do not fully grasp the danger posed by Russia, as they believe that war may threaten Ukraine and Europe's eastern flank, but not themselves.

“It's hard to believe that war could come to your home, to your family, until it actually happens. It's hard to believe that war could come to your country, your city, to your home,” Zelensky said.

He noted that some countries, while supporting Ukraine, are at the same time trying first and foremost to strengthen their own defenses, in particular by acquiring systems to intercept missiles and drones.

However, according to the President, European countries will not be able to effectively defend themselves against Russia on their own if Ukraine fails to hold its defenses.

“If they break through our defensive lines, if our country falls, no one will be able to defend themselves on their own. It is very difficult to defend against a country that is ready for anything, that is ready to kill ordinary people, civilians, using missiles, drones, and any other means,” Zelensky emphasized.

He stressed that Ukraine must become an important component of NATO's and Europe's security system.

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The president also warned against attempts to reach an agreement with Russia through diplomatic means alone, noting that Moscow will attack if it senses weakness in its opponents and an opportunity to secure the easing of sanctions, the return of funds, or the unfreezing of frozen assets.

“To be secure, we must be strong. Ukraine is an important-even an extremely important-part of this security system,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky believes that the first step toward genuine diplomacy in relations with Russia should be a ceasefir, after which it will be possible to work substantively on a peace plan.