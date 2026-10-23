Stocks Negative To End Negative Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities wobbled into the weekend in Toronto, with heavy losses Friday in the consumer and gold sectors.
The TSX retreated 185.27 points to conclude Friday 35,788.18. On the week, the pasting was 388 points, or 1.07%.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.01 cents to 71.40 cents U.S.
In Canada, markets are pricing in a quarter-point Bank of Canada rate hike next week, and nearly a percentage-point hike over the next 12 months.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said engineering firm AtkinsRealis is in the running to help build Turkey's third nuclear power plant. Atkins shares gave back $1.27, or 1.5%, to $85.22.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that jet maker Bombardier will invest $270 million in the U.S., days after he dropped threats to ban the company from the country. Shares in Bombardier claimed $5.58, or 1.7%, to $332.66.
Energy proved the one bright spot, with Baytex Energy progressing 24 cents, or 3.2%, to $7.69, while Parex Resources advanced 95 cents, or 3.3%, to $30.13.
It was not such a happy tale for consumer staples, as George Weston sank $3.82, or 3.5%, to $105.91, while Loblaw Companies stumbled $1.99, or 2.8%, to $68.67.
Gold stocks also took it on the chin, as Eldorado Gold ducked $1.79, or 3.9%, to $44.82, while Novagold slid 32 cents, or 3.7%, to $8.38.
Real-estate concerns also went downhill, as units of Allied Properties REIT shook off 18 cents, or 3.1%, to $5.61, while Colliers International lost $4.69, or 3.5%, to $130.12.
On the economic scene, Statistics Canada reported retail sales increased 1.2% to $74.6 billion in August. Sales were up in all nine subsectors, led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell 1.01 points to 820.95. The index has surrendered 24.35 points, on the week, or 2.9%.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were clobbered, with consumer staples trailing 2.2%, gold going south 2.1%, while real-estate subtracted 1.7%.
Only energy saw the light of day, gaining 2.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrials slid on Friday as a selloff in tech in the prior session shifted to other areas of the market and U.S. oil prices topped $100 a barrel amid rising fears that the U.S.-Iran conflict would flare up again.
The 30-stock index jettisoned 652.82 points, or 1.2%, to 52,215.16.
The S&P 500 index fell 39.75 points, or 0.5%, to 7,623.68
The tech-heavy NASDAQ settled 53.52 points to 25,955.34.
On the week, the S&P 500 lost 0.5%, and the NASDAQ shed 0.7%. The Dow gained 0.4% in the period.
More defensive stocks came under pressure on Friday, with the consumer staples, utilities and healthcare sectors all lower.
Dow component American Express fell more than 3% after announcing it was cutting about 5% of its global workforce, citing the need to“prepare for AI.” Caterpillar also edged down 2%, while Goldman Sachs fell about 1%, adding pressure to the 30-stock index.
Microsoft rebounded slightly on Friday. However, chip stocks such as Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices were making a stronger move, Micron posting gains of 3%, Advanced up 2%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury was slightly lower, raising yields to 5% from Thursday 4.97%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $4.17 to $103.64 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $47.80 to $4,012.60 U.S. an ounce.
Equities wobbled into the weekend in Toronto, with heavy losses Friday in the consumer and gold sectors.
The TSX retreated 185.27 points to conclude Friday 35,788.18. On the week, the pasting was 388 points, or 1.07%.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.01 cents to 71.40 cents U.S.
In Canada, markets are pricing in a quarter-point Bank of Canada rate hike next week, and nearly a percentage-point hike over the next 12 months.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said engineering firm AtkinsRealis is in the running to help build Turkey's third nuclear power plant. Atkins shares gave back $1.27, or 1.5%, to $85.22.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that jet maker Bombardier will invest $270 million in the U.S., days after he dropped threats to ban the company from the country. Shares in Bombardier claimed $5.58, or 1.7%, to $332.66.
Energy proved the one bright spot, with Baytex Energy progressing 24 cents, or 3.2%, to $7.69, while Parex Resources advanced 95 cents, or 3.3%, to $30.13.
It was not such a happy tale for consumer staples, as George Weston sank $3.82, or 3.5%, to $105.91, while Loblaw Companies stumbled $1.99, or 2.8%, to $68.67.
Gold stocks also took it on the chin, as Eldorado Gold ducked $1.79, or 3.9%, to $44.82, while Novagold slid 32 cents, or 3.7%, to $8.38.
Real-estate concerns also went downhill, as units of Allied Properties REIT shook off 18 cents, or 3.1%, to $5.61, while Colliers International lost $4.69, or 3.5%, to $130.12.
On the economic scene, Statistics Canada reported retail sales increased 1.2% to $74.6 billion in August. Sales were up in all nine subsectors, led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell 1.01 points to 820.95. The index has surrendered 24.35 points, on the week, or 2.9%.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were clobbered, with consumer staples trailing 2.2%, gold going south 2.1%, while real-estate subtracted 1.7%.
Only energy saw the light of day, gaining 2.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrials slid on Friday as a selloff in tech in the prior session shifted to other areas of the market and U.S. oil prices topped $100 a barrel amid rising fears that the U.S.-Iran conflict would flare up again.
The 30-stock index jettisoned 652.82 points, or 1.2%, to 52,215.16.
The S&P 500 index fell 39.75 points, or 0.5%, to 7,623.68
The tech-heavy NASDAQ settled 53.52 points to 25,955.34.
On the week, the S&P 500 lost 0.5%, and the NASDAQ shed 0.7%. The Dow gained 0.4% in the period.
More defensive stocks came under pressure on Friday, with the consumer staples, utilities and healthcare sectors all lower.
Dow component American Express fell more than 3% after announcing it was cutting about 5% of its global workforce, citing the need to“prepare for AI.” Caterpillar also edged down 2%, while Goldman Sachs fell about 1%, adding pressure to the 30-stock index.
Microsoft rebounded slightly on Friday. However, chip stocks such as Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices were making a stronger move, Micron posting gains of 3%, Advanced up 2%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury was slightly lower, raising yields to 5% from Thursday 4.97%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $4.17 to $103.64 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $47.80 to $4,012.60 U.S. an ounce.
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