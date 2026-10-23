Kelvin Veras Real Estate Announces 16 Closed Transactions In Its First Year In New Jersey
Kelvin Veras New Jersey Real Estate
The transactions included seven buyers who purchased homes, three sellers who completed property sales, two renters who secured housing, and four landlords who received assistance with their rental properties.
The milestone reflects the company's first year of activity in New Jersey, providing real estate services to buyers, sellers, renters, and property owners.
Looking ahead to its second year, Kelvin Veras Real Estate plans to build on this milestone and continue assisting clients with their real estate needs throughout the Morristown area.
Individuals interested in buying, selling, or renting properties can contact Kelvin Veras at 908-328-4266 or ....
About Kelvin Veras Real Estate
Kelvin Veras Real Estate provides residential real estate services in New Jersey. Led by real estate agent Kelvin Veras, who works with The Tucker Team at Compass, the company assists buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords with their property needs.
Press Inquiries
Kelvin Veras
...
9083284266
67 E Park Pl Suite 300
Morristown, NJ 07960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment