Blackrock® Canada Announces The Termination Of Ishares Convertible Bond Index ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“ BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“ BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) announced today that it intends to terminate iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (the“ Terminating Fund”), based on an ongoing process to review its product lineup. The Terminating Fund will terminate on or about January 21, 2027 (the“ Termination Date”).

Terminating Fund Name Ticker iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD



BlackRock Canada expects that the units of the Terminating Fund will cease trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“ TSX”) and be voluntarily delisted from the TSX on or about January 18, 2027. In connection with the termination of the Terminating Fund, the distribution reinvestment plan, pre-authorized cash contribution plan and the systematic withdrawal plan of the Terminating Fund will be terminated on or about November 23, 2026.

The final monthly distribution is expected to be declared on or about December 21, 2026 and be paid on or about January 5, 2027.

In connection with the termination, the assets of the Terminating Fund will be liquidated. BlackRock Canada expects that the Terminating Fund's portfolio assets may mature or be sold for cash in advance of the Termination Date, resulting in the Terminating Fund deviating from its investment objectives and strategies in a manner consistent with liquidation. As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the liquidation proceeds will be distributed, after paying or providing for all liabilities and obligations of the Terminating Fund, pro rata among unitholders of record of the Terminating Fund on the Termination Date. Following the termination and distributions described above, the Terminating Fund will be dissolved. BlackRock Canada will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit .

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty-five years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,800 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$6.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: ...