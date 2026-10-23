Ken Karakas Announces Upcoming Book Juicy, A Personal Development Work Rooted In Practice Of Joyful Living

Ken Karakas Prelaunch Juicy

The forthcoming book draws on decades of personal development study, spiritual inquiry, and the author's experience rebuilding his life after loss.

- Ken Karakas

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Brantford, Ontario, author draws on personal development study, spiritual inquiry, and personal loss to explore purpose, reinvention, and joyful living.

Ken Karakas, a commercial real estate professional and personal development author based in Brantford, Ontario, has announced the forthcoming release of Juicy: A New Vision for Living with Greater Joy and Purpose. The book draws on more than two decades of personal development study, spiritual inquiry, and reflection on grief and personal reinvention.

Karakas began developing the ideas behind Juicy around 2000, when he started studying personal development, goal achievement, and human potential. In 2009, coaching with Bob Proctor further developed his interest in these subjects and led him to explore spiritual questions and the principles that shape people's understanding of themselves and their lives. He published his first personal development eBook, Mind Food, in 2015.

The direction of Juicy was shaped in part by the death of his wife from cancer in 2018. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Karakas had more time to grieve and reflect on his future, considering questions about identity, personal priorities, and what might come next.

Those reflections became part of the foundation for the book. Although the ideas had been developing for years, Karakas began writing the manuscript in earnest in 2024. He brings to the project more than 40 years of writing experience and over 37 years in commercial real estate.

At the center of Juicy is the idea that feeling good and living with greater purpose can be cultivated through conscious practice and self-examination. Rather than presenting a system that guarantees specific outcomes, the book invites readers to consider their priorities, examine their assumptions, and identify what gives their lives meaning and vitality.

The book also draws on themes associated with American transcendentalist Ralph Waldo Emerson, particularly self-knowledge and inward reflection. One question that informs Karakas's inquiry is:“What am I, and what am I for?”

Karakas's professional and community experiences have also informed his perspective. Alongside his work in commercial real estate, he has spent approximately 20 years volunteering with the Brantford Chamber of Commerce and has served on the city's Economic Development Advisory Committee.

Through Juicy, Karakas explores how periods of personal change can prompt people to reconsider their direction and approach the next stage of life with renewed awareness. He describes the book as his strongest work to date and one he believes may help readers reflect on their own experiences and aspirations.

Juicy: A New Vision for Living with Greater Joy and Purpose is expected to be available in softcover, hardcover, and electronic formats. Readers can visit the official website at to join the waitlist and receive updates about the book's release.

Karakas is also working toward a second personal development book, expected in 2026.

About Ken Karakas

Ken Karakas is a commercial real estate professional and writer based in Brantford, Ontario. He has more than 37 years of experience in commercial real estate in Brantford and Brant County and works as a Sales Representative with RE/MAX Twin City Realty Inc., Brokerage. He is an Accredited Commercial Professional and a member of the Commercial Council of Canada. His community involvement includes approximately 20 years of volunteering with the Brantford Chamber of Commerce and service on the city's Economic Development Advisory Committee. He has been writing for more than 40 years and published his first personal development eBook, Mind Food, in 2015.

Book Information

Title: Juicy: A New Vision for Living with Greater Joy and Purpose

Author: Ken Karakas

Status: Forthcoming

Formats: Softcover, hardcover, and electronic

Website:

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Ken Karakas Announces Upcoming Book Juicy, a Personal Development Work Rooted in Practice of Joyful Living News Provided By Evrima Chicago October 23, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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