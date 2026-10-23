Illuno Honors New York's Finest 25 Years After 9/11 With Tribute Video And Yankee Stadium Thank-You Event

Illuno honors the NYPD officers who ran toward the towers on September 11, 2001, sharing their stories in a 25th anniversary tribute video and celebrating them and their families with a day of gratitude at Yankee Stadium.

- Craig Peus, CEO of illunoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- illuno, the Dallas-based technology platform that connects businesses with vetted off-duty and retired law enforcement officers, today released a tribute video honoring members of the New York City Police Department who responded to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The piece marks the 25th anniversary of the attacks and features retired officers reflecting on what they saw that day, what they carried home, and what they still carry today.The video features retired NYPD Captain Sean Crowley, Detective Bobby Picciano, Detective Craig Taylor, Commander Jerry Kane and Officer Mark DeMarco. Each sat down with the illuno team to share personal accounts of the attacks, the days that followed at Ground Zero, and the toll the experience has taken in the 25 years since.On September 22, 2026, eleven days after the anniversary, illuno hosted a group of these officers and their families at Yankee Stadium for a day of gratitude and celebration. The outing was captured as part of the tribute."Twenty-five years ago, these men ran toward the towers when everyone else was running away," said Augustus Hellwich, Founder of illuno. "Sitting with them and hearing what they lived through was one of the most humbling experiences of my life. We never want to be a company that tries to ingratiate itself with the law enforcement community without truly being part of it. We were honored to spend a day at the ballpark celebrating these incredible officers and their families."“illuno was built on respect for the men and women who wear the badge,” said Craig Peus, CEO of illuno.“This project was never about our company. It was about making sure the officers who served that day are honored and never forgotten, especially those who never came home and the many more we have lost since to Ground Zero illnesses.”illuno's connection to the law enforcement community runs deep. The company works alongside active, off-duty and retired officers every day, and its team includes veterans of the NYPD. The tribute reflects the company's ongoing commitment to honoring the service of the officers it works with and the communities they protect.The tribute video is available now here.About illunoilluno is replacing the outdated security industry by pairing businesses and individuals with trained, ID verified off-duty and retired law enforcement officers. With same-day setup and fill rates above 95 percent, illuno gives businesses a more reliable alternative to traditional security, and gives officers a better way to find and manage off-duty work. Learn more at illuno.

John Oates

JPO Digital LLC

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Illuno Honors New York's Finest 25 Years After 9/11 With Tribute Video and Yankee Stadium Thank-You Event News Provided By John Oates, JPO Digital LLC October 23, 2026, 21:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services



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