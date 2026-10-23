SPOZZ Brings Automated Karaoke Production To Direct-To-Fan Music
SPOZZ combines automated Karaoke production with artist approval, synchronised lyrics and fan access through song ownership.Auto Karaoke gives fans a new way to enjoy the music they love, while artists stay in control. We automate production so artists can focus on their music and their fans.” - Christian Mueller, SPOZZ FounderZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SPOZZ has introduced Auto Karaoke, a feature that automatically prepares instrumental versions of artists' recordings and synchronises their supplied lyrics. Fans can sing along directly in the SPOZZ player, while artists review and approve each version before publication.
The feature integrates Karaoke production into the same platform where artists release music, sell songs and connect with their audiences. It gives artists a way to offer an additional experience around their recordings without having to produce and publish a separate Karaoke release.
AUTOMATED PRODUCTION, ARTIST CONTROL
Artists can request a Karaoke version for an existing song or enable the option during a single upload, bulk upload or catalogue import. SPOZZ prepares the instrumental and synchronised lyrics, creating a private review task for each song.
Artists can compare the original recording with the prepared instrumental, check the lyrics and timing, and request supported lyric and timing corrections through written instructions. Each version remains private until the artist approves publication and the required checks are complete.
The workflow combines automated preparation with human review. Artists retain the decision over what their fans can access.
A NEW EXPERIENCE FOR SONG OWNERS
Published Karaoke versions are available directly in the SPOZZ player. Fans can try the first 30 seconds for free. Verified owners of the song can access its Karaoke version without an additional Karaoke charge, while other fans can purchase the song's Drop to gain access.
By making Karaoke an additional benefit of song ownership, SPOZZ gives artists another reason to invite fans to buy their music and engage with their releases.
The feature connects production, artist approval, publication and fan access within one direct-to-fan environment.
AVAILABILITY
Auto Karaoke is available through SPOZZ Artist Tools. Artists must provide the complete lyrics, confirm that they hold the required rights and accept the Karaoke terms. Fan access is available for songs with an approved and published Karaoke version.
The Karaoke player is designed for personal, private singing along and does not record the microphone or camera. Access does not itself grant permission to publish performance videos or use the music in public performances.
ABOUT SPOZZ
SPOZZ is a direct-to-fan music platform and marketplace connecting artists with their audiences through music, digital content and community experiences. It provides tools for artists to release and sell music, build fan relationships and offer additional experiences around their work.
Learn more at
Auto Karaoke details:
Christian Mueller
Envision Finance Technologies AG
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