Futuredge Academy Announces Closure Following Nevada State Public Charter School Authority Decision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Official announcement distributed by Academies of Math and Science on behalf of FuturEdge Academy

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academies of Math and Science (AMS) is issuing the following announcement on behalf of FuturEdge Academy, a public charter school operated by 100 Academy of Excellence.

FuturEdge Academy will officially close at the conclusion of the 2026–27 school year following the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority's (SPCSA) decision to terminate the school's charter contract.

The closure is being carried out in accordance with applicable Nevada charter school laws and regulations, including Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 388A.306 and Nevada Administrative Code (NAC) 388A.355, which address charter school closure procedures and related requirements.

FuturEdge Academy recognizes the significance of this transition for the students, families, educators, and staff who have been part of its school community.

"We are incredibly grateful to the families who have trusted us with their children's education and to the dedicated teachers and staff who have made FuturEdge such a special community," said Kristen Guthrie, current Principal of FuturEdge Academy and incoming Principal of AMS North Vegas. "While FuturEdge's chapter is coming to a close, my commitment to our students and families remains unchanged. I'm excited to continue serving this community as we open AMS North Vegas, bringing new opportunities, a strong academic foundation, and a fresh start for our students. We look forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces as we begin this next chapter together."

FuturEdge Academy is working with the SPCSA to fulfill applicable closure requirements and provide families with information regarding student records, educational options, and transition resources.

Families with questions about the closure, student records, or enrollment at another school are encouraged to contact Brandi Adams at ....

A New Educational Opportunity for North Las Vegas

Looking ahead, Academies of Math and Science (AMS) plans to open AMS North Vegas, a new tuition-free public charter school serving kindergarten through eighth grade, at the existing campus for the 2027–28 school year.

AMS North Vegas will operate as a separate school, offering families an opportunity to explore a new educational option in their community. Additional details regarding enrollment, campus programming, and informational events will be shared by AMS as plans are finalized.

FuturEdge Academy is a public charter school serving the North Las Vegas community. The school has provided educational opportunities for local students and families through its charter authorization with the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

CONTACT: Caylee Migliorini VP of Marketing Academies of Math & Science | AMS Impact Group 3002 S Priest Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282...