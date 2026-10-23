Living Springs Church To Launch November 8 At Phoenix Theatres In Bridgeville

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Pastors Ben and Alyssa Archer at a Living Springs Church Social

Living Springs Church Community Social 2026

New South Hills Church Led by Pastors Ben and Alyssa Archer Invites the Community to Launch Sunday

BRIDGEVILLE, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Living Springs Church, a new church plant dedicated to bringing "God's life-giving power to every person and every family," will hold its Launch Sunday on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Phoenix Theatres Luxury 14 in Bridgeville. Led by Lead Pastors Ben and Alyssa Archer, the church invites individuals and families across Pittsburgh's South Hills to experience its first public services at 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM."There Is More" is more than a tagline for Living Springs-it's the foundational belief that drives the church's mission. The church is being built on the conviction that God has more in store for every person and every family in the South Hills community.Living Springs Church exists to help people discover that "more" in their lives through authentic community, powerful worship, and practical teaching.Launch SundayPhoenix Theatres Luxury 141025 Washington PikeBridgeville, PA 15017Sunday, November 8, 2026Services at 9:00 AM and 11:00 AMOver the past several months, Living Springs has built its launch team through Community Socials, dinner parties, and events across Upper St. Clair, Bridgeville, and the South Hills. Launch Sunday marks the church's first public gathering and the beginning of weekly Sunday services.Living Springs Church is a multi-generational church with a next-generation focus, committed to creating an environment where people of every age and stage of life feel welcomed and valued. Services will feature contemporary worship, relevant teaching, and programs designed for the whole family, including environments for kids and Champions Club, a ministry designed for children with special needs. Whether exploring faith for the first time or looking for a church home, Living Springs invites the South Hills community to discover what "more" looks like.Guests are encouraged to plan their visit ahead of time at .For more information about Living Springs Church and Launch Sunday, please visit lifeatlsc or follow @LifeatLSC on Instagram and Living Springs Church on Facebook.###Contact Information:Alyssa ArcherLiving Springs Church(412) 330-1151...

Alyssa Archer

Living Springs Church

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BIG ANNOUNCEMENT - Living Springs Church is launching in fall 2026.

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Living Springs Church to Launch November 8 at Phoenix Theatres in Bridgeville News Provided By dDaniel Advertising October 23, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media



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