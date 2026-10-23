With Credit Card Debt At $1.26 Trillion, The Better Finance Solutions Highlights Credit Readiness For 2027

Orlando credit expert Dasia Bobbs urges consumers to review their credit now and prepare financially before major 2027 decisions.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With 2027 approaching, The Better Finance Solutions LLC is urging consumers to make credit readiness part of their year-end financial planning instead of waiting until they need a mortgage, auto loan, apartment approval, business funding, or other major financing.Dasia Bobbs, Founder and CEO of The Better Finance Solutions LLC and a Board-Certified Credit Consultant with eight years of industry experience, says one of the most common mistakes consumers make is waiting until an important financial decision is already in front of them before reviewing their credit.“Too many consumers discover problems when the stakes are already high,” Bobbs said.“They're applying for a mortgage, trying to finance a vehicle, looking for housing, or seeking business funding when they finally learn that something on their credit profile needs attention. By then, they're working against a deadline.”Bobbs is encouraging consumers to use the final months of 2026 to understand where they stand and begin preparing for financial goals they expect to pursue in 2027.A Credit Score Is Only Part of the PictureBobbs cautions consumers against assuming that reaching a particular score automatically means they are financially prepared for an approval.Lenders may consider payment history, revolving balances, recent inquiries, new accounts, derogatory information, overall debt obligations, and other factors when reviewing a borrower.For mortgage applicants, the financial picture may also include income, debt-to-income ratios, available funds, and other underwriting considerations.“A 700 credit score can look great on a screen, but consumers have to understand the profile behind the score,” Bobbs said.“The better question is: What does my overall financial picture look like to the institution I'm asking to lend me money?”That distinction is central to what The Better Finance Solutions calls credit readiness.Rather than reacting only after a denial, consumers should review their credit reports early, understand their debt obligations, and begin preparing months before pursuing major financing.Five Things Consumers Should Review Before 2027The Better Finance Solutions recommends that consumers focus on five areas before the new year:1. Review all three credit reports.Consumers should know what is being reported by Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion instead of relying only on a credit score shown through a bank or monitoring app. Reports should be reviewed for balances, payment history, account status, and unfamiliar activity.2. Watch revolving balances.Credit-card utilization can affect a consumer's overall credit profile. Bobbs encourages consumers to avoid treating available credit as additional income.“Available credit and available income are two completely different things,” she said.3. Protect payment history.Late payments can create setbacks, particularly for consumers preparing for financing. Automatic payments, account alerts, and calendar reminders can help reduce preventable mistakes.4. Be strategic about new credit.The final months of the year can bring retail promotions, financing offers, and new credit applications. Consumers planning to pursue major financing in 2027 should consider whether new accounts support or complicate that goal.“If homeownership is your 2027 goal, your decisions in October, November, and December of 2026 matter,” Bobbs said.5. Know the goal before trying to improve the credit.A consumer preparing for a mortgage may need a different strategy than someone seeking an auto loan, rental approval, or business funding.“Credit improvement should connect to a real financial objective,” Bobbs said.“Otherwise, consumers can find themselves chasing points without understanding what they are actually preparing for.”The Cost of WaitingFor many consumers, credit becomes urgent only after an application is denied.Bobbs says that reactive approach can create unnecessary pressure because meaningful financial preparation often takes time.High balances may need to be reduced. Incorrect information may need to be addressed. Payment history may need time to strengthen. New debt may need to be avoided.“If someone wants to buy a home next summer, I don't want them looking at their credit for the first time next summer,” Bobbs said.“I want them looking at it now.”That philosophy has helped shape The Better Finance Solutions' broader focus on financial and mortgage readiness.From Credit Repair to Financial ReadinessThe Better Finance Solutions provides credit restoration and financial education while helping consumers better understand how credit decisions may affect future opportunities.Bobbs says consumers should view credit restoration as one part of a larger financial strategy.“Deleting something from a credit report is not the finish line,” she said.“If a consumer improves their credit and then returns to maxed-out cards, missed payments, or debt they cannot manage, the bigger financial picture has not improved.”Her message heading into 2027 is focused less on achieving a“perfect” score and more on becoming financially prepared.Through The Credit to Closing Report, Bobbs' LinkedIn publication, she also shares education related to credit, mortgage readiness, lending preparation, and financial decision-making.A Year-End Message to ConsumersBobbs encourages consumers to use the remainder of 2026 to review their credit, understand their debt, protect payment history, avoid unnecessary new obligations, and identify the financial goals they want to pursue next year.“You don't need to wait until January 1 to become serious about your finances,” Bobbs said.“The decisions you make before 2027 can affect the opportunities available to you during 2027.”For consumers who have already worked to improve their credit, her message is simple:“Protect what you worked for.”About The Better Finance Solutions LLCThe Better Finance Solutions LLC is an Orlando, Florida-based financial services company focused on credit repair and restoration, mortgage readiness, financial education, business credit education, and business funding readiness.The company is led by Founder and CEO Dasia Bobbs, a Board-Certified Credit Consultant with eight years of credit-industry experience and more than 1,000 clients served.

Dasia Bobbs

The Better Finance Solutions, LLC

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With Credit Card Debt at $1.26 Trillion, The Better Finance Solutions Highlights Credit Readiness for 2027 News Provided By The Better Finance Solutions, LLC October 23, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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