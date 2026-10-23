Influential Women Announces New Masterclass With Jade Arthur

Jade Arthur shares practical strategies for helping professionals articulate their value, strengthen their careers, and communicate where they'll go next.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women announces a new masterclass featuring career coach Jade Arthur, who helps job seekers in the gaming industry articulate their value, voice, and vision. In Storytelling as a Career Superpower, Arthur explores why professional success depends not only on developing valuable skills, but also on being able to communicate what makes those skills meaningful.Arthur challenges the assumption that listing abilities such as leadership, communication, marketing, or design is enough to demonstrate professional value. Without context and specificity, those descriptions may tell an employer what someone can do without explaining how they approach their work, why it matters, or what distinguishes them from other candidates.“It's one thing to have the power to do something,” Arthur explains.“It's another thing to put into words how powerful that thing is.”Throughout the masterclass, Arthur teaches viewers to look beyond the surface of their professional experiences. Instead of stopping with a statement about what they accomplished, she encourages them to examine how they did it, what process or tools they used, who benefited from the work, what changed as a result, and why the contribution mattered.The goal, Arthur emphasizes, is not simply to make an answer longer. It is to make a person's value more visible.That process also involves learning to recognize what Arthur calls the implied questions within an answer. A simple statement about an accomplishment can contain numerous opportunities for greater specificity. By identifying and answering those questions, professionals can develop richer examples that give employers a clearer understanding of how they think, work, and contribute.Arthur then expands the concept beyond individual answers to the larger career narrative. A résumé, LinkedIn profile, portfolio, cover letter, and interview should not feel like unrelated pieces of information. Instead, each can reinforce and expand upon the same central professional story, allowing employers to encounter greater detail as they move through a candidate's materials.Storytelling can also help professionals look forward. Arthur encourages viewers to examine meaningful experiences from their past, understand how those experiences have influenced who they are today, and consider how their current strengths connect to the future they want to build.Ultimately, Arthur organizes this process around three ideas: value, consistency, and vision. Professionals should understand their value, communicate it consistently, and develop a clear picture of where they want their career to go next.Through Storytelling as a Career Superpower, Arthur offers viewers a practical framework for transforming individual experiences into a professional narrative that is clearer, more cohesive, and more reflective of what they genuinely bring to their work.About Jade ArthurJade Arthur is a career coach who works with job seekers in the gaming industry, helping them articulate their value, voice, and vision. Through her creative approach to career coaching, she helps professionals identify obstacles in the job-search process, strengthen their professional materials, and communicate their experiences with greater clarity and specificity. Her work focuses on helping job seekers better understand what differentiates them and how to translate that value into a career story others can understand.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to recognizing, connecting, and amplifying accomplished women across industries. Through educational masterclasses, editorial features, podcast conversations, and professional resources, Influential Women creates opportunities for women to share their expertise, experiences, and insights with a growing professional community.

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Influential Women Announces New Masterclass with Jade Arthur News Provided By Influential Women October 23, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications



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