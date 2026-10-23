Michael Pagano's Debut Fantasy Novel Scheduled for 2026 Publication

With The Phoenix Odyssey set for 2026 publication, he reflects on creativity, persistence, and the belief that it's never too late to finish what you started.

- The Phoenix Odyssey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Debut Fantasy Novel, The Phoenix Odyssey, by Michael Pagano Scheduled for 2026 Publication

A new fantasy adventure novel by Michael Pagano, titled The Phoenix Odyssey, is scheduled for publication in 2026. The story centers on a young prince whose search for a legendary phoenix develops into a broader struggle involving dragons, forgotten kingdoms, friendship, sacrifice, and the forces of light and darkness.

The Phoenix Odyssey began as a short illustrated story created for a children's classroom decades ago. What started as a simple tale about a young prince protecting a dragon's egg eventually developed into a much larger fantasy narrative.

The story follows a young prince living under a king who fears and despises dragons. After secretly protecting a dragon's egg, the prince becomes connected to events that ultimately challenge the kingdom's understanding of dragons, power, and loyalty. As the story expands, the search for the legendary phoenix becomes central to a larger journey involving ancient creatures, lost kingdoms, and conflicts that threaten the future of the realm.

Michael Pagano originally conceived the story when he was asked to read to a children's school class. Rather than selecting an existing story, he created an illustrated tale for the students. The positive response from the class and its teacher encouraged him to consider developing stories of his own, although the project was not pursued professionally at the time.

The story remained unfinished for many years before Michael Pagano revisited it in 2024. He recovered the original concept and expanded it into a full-length novel, developing the characters, setting, and larger mythology surrounding the fictional world.

The resulting work, The Phoenix Odyssey, combines traditional fantasy elements, including dragons, kingdoms, and legendary creatures, with themes of courage, compassion, prejudice, sacrifice, and personal transformation. The phoenix serves as a central symbol of renewal and change as the characters confront challenges that extend beyond their original quest.

The development of The Phoenix Odyssey reflects a long-form writing process rather than a project created specifically for publication. Its origins predate Michael Pagano's professional writing career, and the material evolved over several decades before reaching completion.

The forthcoming publication is expected to introduce The Phoenix Odyssey to readers in 2026, with additional opportunities for interviews and discussions about Michael Pagano's creative process and the novel's themes anticipated as the release approaches.

The project represents the transformation of an early children's story into a completed fantasy novel. Its central premise remains rooted in Michael Pagano's original concept of a young prince, a dragon's egg, and a kingdom shaped by fear. The completed narrative expands that idea into a broader adventure involving legendary creatures, ancient kingdoms, and the search for hope in the face of conflict.

Further publication and release information for The Phoenix Odyssey is expected to be announced as the 2026 launch approaches.

About the Author

Michael Pagano is an American entrepreneur and first-time novelist whose professional career has been based primarily in business. The Phoenix Odyssey marks his debut as a published fiction writer, bringing a story conceived decades ago to a new generation of readers.

About the Novel

The Phoenix Odyssey, by Michael Pagano, is a fantasy adventure that follows a young prince whose quest for a legendary phoenix develops into a journey involving dragons, forgotten kingdoms, friendship, sacrifice, and the struggle between light and darkness. The novel explores themes of courage, compassion, prejudice, hope, and transformation.

Luke Leslie

Author Publishing Experts

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Michael Pagano's Debut Fantasy Novel Scheduled for 2026 Publication News Provided By Evrima Chicago October 23, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry



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