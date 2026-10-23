Kenneth M. Pedeleose Releases Book CWGL Examining Defense Acquisition And Whistleblower Proceedings

Ken Pedeleose _ PR

35 years inside the Pentagon. Billions scrutinized. Then the retaliation began. Ken Pedeleose presents an insider's account of whistleblower retaliation..

- Kenneth M. Pedeleose

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kenneth M. Pedeleose, a former Department of Defense industrial engineer and defense acquisition specialist, has released The Cost of Weaponized Government & Lawfare, a nonfiction book examining defense acquisition practices, whistleblower experiences, administrative proceedings, and government accountability.

Published in 2026, the book draws on Pedeleose's professional experiences and examines the treatment of individuals who raise concerns about institutional practices. It also places his account within the broader history of whistleblowing in American public life.

A central part of the book concerns defense acquisition, contract negotiations, cost analysis, and the administrative processes used to address workplace disputes and allegations of retaliation. Pedeleose presents his perspective on oversight, transparency, and the protections available to federal employees who report suspected wrongdoing.

The book also discusses historical figures associated with whistleblowing and institutional accountability, including A. Ernest Fitzgerald, Daniel Ellsberg, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, Karen Silkwood, and Frank Serpico. Their experiences occurred in different circumstances and involved distinct legal, professional, and political issues.

Pedeleose's account includes federal proceedings involving the Department of Defense. These matters include the following cases:

Case No. 2015-3090, Kenneth M. Pedeleose v. Department of Defense, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The appeal concerned a 14-day suspension and allegations of whistleblower retaliation. According to the case information provided, the court affirmed the board's decision.

MSPB Docket No. AT-1221-14-0260-W-1, Kenneth M. Pedeleose v. Department of Defense, U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board. This whistleblower-related proceeding sought corrective action and was subsequently reviewed in Case No. 2015-3090.

Case No. 2009-3135, Kenneth M. Pedeleose v. Department of Defense, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The appeal concerned a 30-day suspension, alleged misconduct, and claims of retaliation under the Whistleblower Protection Act. According to the case information provided, the court affirmed the board's decision.

The book examines these proceedings as part of Pedeleose's broader account of federal employment, administrative review, and disputes involving defense acquisition. The inclusion of these matters provides context for his discussion of how federal agencies address employee complaints and how administrative decisions are reviewed.

Beyond his personal experience, Pedeleose considers the relationship between public spending, procurement oversight, and institutional accountability. He argues that transparency and effective oversight are important to responsible government operations and the protection of taxpayer interests.

The Cost of Weaponized Government & Lawfare also addresses the challenges associated with evaluating allegations of misconduct and retaliation within large institutions. The book invites readers to examine the author's account and consider broader questions about whistleblower protections, administrative procedures, and accountability in government.

The book is available in paperback, hardcover, and digital editions. Listings and preview options are available through online booksellers, including Amazon, eBay, and Google Books.

About Kenneth M. Pedeleose

Kenneth M. Pedeleose is a former Department of Defense industrial engineer and defense acquisition specialist. His book, The Cost of Weaponized Government & Lawfare, examines his experiences in defense acquisition and his views on whistleblower protections, administrative proceedings, and government accountability.

About the Book

The Cost of Weaponized Government & Lawfare is a nonfiction work addressing defense acquisition, whistleblower proceedings, administrative oversight, and institutional accountability. The book combines the author's personal account with historical examples to examine questions concerning transparency and the treatment of individuals who raise concerns within government institutions.

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Kenneth M. Pedeleose Releases Book CWGL Examining Defense Acquisition and Whistleblower Proceedings News Provided By Evrima Chicago October 23, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Law, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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