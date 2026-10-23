Forged4x4 Unleashes 500+ HP 'TRD Hammer' Inspired 2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

500+ Horsepower Tundra on Dry Lakebed

TRD Hammer Concept by Forged4x4

The aftermarket beats the factory to the punch. Forged4x4 unveils a custom wide-body 2026 Tundra TRD Pro featuring 74 Weld portals and a Magnuson Stage 6 kit.

- Chris Carter, CEO Forged4x4

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive lifestyle brand Forged4x4 has officially completed its latest vehicle project, a heavily modified 2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. The custom build incorporates wide-body styling and high-clearance portal axles, serving as the grand prize for the company's current nationwide sweepstakes.

"Our goal with this build was to explore the engineering capabilities of the current-generation Tundra platform," said Chris Carter, CEO & Co-Founder of Forged4x4. "By integrating portal axles to correct the geometry and adding forced induction, we developed a vehicle engineered to meet the technical demands of off-road enthusiasts."

Engine and Powertrain Specifications

The 2026 Tundra's factory i-FORCE MAX twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine was modified with a Magnuson Stage 6 Performance Pack. This mechanical addition increases the vehicle's output to over 520 horsepower, adjusting the torque and throttle response for varied off-road environments.

Suspension and Clearance

To accommodate 37-inch Yokohama Geolandar tires, Forged4x4 equipped the Tundra with 74 Weld portal axles. This modification allows for a 6.5-inch increase in ground clearance while maintaining the factory suspension geometry. The suspension system is supported by King 2.5 coilovers and shocks.

Exterior and Body Modifications

The exterior features a FiberwerX fiberglass wide-body kit that increases the vehicle's track width. Additional structural and visibility components include:

ADD Off-Road Bumpers: Stealth Fighter front and rear bumpers designed to improve approach and departure angles.

Baja Designs Lighting System: An integrated lighting package including a roof lightbar, ditch lights, and bumper lights.

Inozetek PPF Wrap: A comprehensive paint protection film applied across the vehicle to protect the exterior panels from trail debris.

Sweepstakes Details

The custom 2026 Tundra is the focal point of Forged4x4's current sweepstakes, which is open to the public and concludes on October 25, 2026. Participants can view the full build sheet and entry details at .

About Forged4x4

Forged4x4 is an off-road and overland automotive lifestyle brand that designs and builds custom vehicles. The company offers off-road gear and accessories, alongside its regular vehicle no-purchase-necessary sweepstakes.

Media Contact:

Chris Carter

Co-Founder

Forged4x4

...

1-800-506-9723





Christopher Carter

Forged4x4

+1 800-506-9723

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Forged4x4's 2026 Toyota Tundra "TRD Hammer"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Forged4x4 Unleashes 500+ HP 'TRD Hammer' Inspired 2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro News Provided By Forged4x4 October 23, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.