Jessica Pegula Uses Vital Red Light As Part Of Her Recovery Routine

Jessica Pegula basking in Vital Red Light glow.

The 18-time WTA Tour champion shares the importance and benefits of red light therapy as a recovery tool.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vital Red Light shared that Jessica Pegula, an 18-time Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour champion, uses the company's Vital Bed, Vital Elite 2.0 and Vital Charge as part of her recovery routine.During a recent interview, Pegula named Vital Red Light as one of her favorite red light therapy brands.“I definitely recommend it,” she said.A trainer's introduction to red light therapyPegula's trainer, John Opfer, introduced her to red light therapy as a recovery tool. Their research led them to Vital Red Light.“I started looking into it and he was looking into it, and that's how he came across Vital Red Light,” Pegula said.Pegula's career includes 11 WTA singles titles and seven doubles titles. In discussing the demands of professional tennis, she emphasized the importance of caring for her body.“Recovery matters so much as a professional athlete because we have to take care of our jobs and our careers, and our body is the main part of that,” Pegula said.“And if you're not healthy, you're not able to do that to the best of your ability.”Fitting recovery into her dayPegula also discussed how she incorporates Vital Red Light's panels into her daily routine.“I mean, I can be doing anything and have it on,” she said.“Sometimes things can be difficult to kind of incorporate, and I think that the convenience of it surprised me the most.”Her routine includes devices designed for different settings. The Vital Bed is a full-body system with a bed base and overhead panel. The Vital Elite 2.0 is a standalone panel, while the Vital Charge is a handheld device for targeted use.Additional information about Vital Red Light and its devices is available at vitalredlight.About Vital Red LightVital Red Light develops light therapy devices for personal and professional use. Its collection includes handheld devices, targeted and full-body panels, and commercial systems for gyms, spas and wellness practices. Learn more at vitalredlight.

Taylor Berry

Vital Red Light

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Jessica Pegula Uses Vital Red Light as Part of Her Recovery Routine News Provided By Paradox Brands October 23, 2026, 20:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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