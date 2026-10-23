Animalzone Celebrates Paws, Personality And A Winning Chance At Montecito's Best In Show

Season 16, Episode 11 visits the 5th Annual Best in Show in support of Santa Barbara Humane and its community programs

MONTECITO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AnimalZoneheads to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort for the 5th Annual Best in Show,a joyful competition where more than 40 dogs and their people take center stage to benefit Santa Barbara Humane. Proceeds from entries support the organization's adoptions, pet-food pantry and other local programs.Forget pedigrees and precisely measured paws. In“Best in Show: Paws, Applause & a Winning Chance,” a panel of animal experts judges canine contestants on tricks, costumes, personality and all-around adorableness.Actor, comedian and singer Jane Lynch presides over the festivities. Lynch, who appeared in the comedy Best in Show, shares memories of working with dogs on the film and stories about the animals in her own life, including her rescue dog and two horses. She also reflects on the powerful bond between people and animals.The episode also features Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns, who explores the organization's history dating back to 1887 and its plans to transform its longtime shelter facility into a state-of-the-art community campus for animals and the people who love them.Back at the competition, viewers meet contestants including Brix, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, and his person, Cliff. Judge Eric of K-9 Solutions weighs the difficult choice among the many worthy dogs. In the end, one contestant earns the top honor: Chance, who entered with the Rogers family of Austin, Texas.Set against one of Montecito's most beautiful backdrops, the episode celebrates dogs, their devoted humans and the organization that has cared for Santa Barbara's animals for nearly 140 years.AnimalZone airs every Saturday on Spectrum Reach's national network at 8:30 a.m. California viewers can also watch on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Encore episodes air nationwide on Sunday; check local listings. Full episodes are available at AnimalZone and on streaming platforms including Plex, Tubi, Roku, Vimeo, and Pluto.The family favorite show shares uplifting stories that highlight the extraordinary bond between animals and humans. Follow AnimalZone on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.About AnimalZoneAnimalZoneis a nationally broadcast television series dedicated to celebrating animals and the people who love them. Since its launch, the show has produced nearly 200 episodes featuring inspiring stories from around the world. Learn more at AnimalZone.###

Brittney Falletta

Anderson PR

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AnimalZone Celebrates Paws, Personality and a Winning Chance at Montecito's Best in Show News Provided By Anderson PR October 23, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



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