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Carriage Services Announces 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule


Date: 2026-10-23 04:46:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2026 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 5, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 800-330-6710 (Conference ID 2130035) or live via webcast link Click to Join.

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of September 30, 2026. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email....


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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