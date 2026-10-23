Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call For October 30, 2026


Date: 2026-10-23 04:46:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (NasdaqGS: OXSQH) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 earnings on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-800-715-9871, access code number 5885175. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-800-770-2030. The replay pass-code is 5885175#.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


MENAFN23102026004107003653ID1111857541


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search