Documentary 'NURSE: Empathy Heals' Highlights Nurses' Stories

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The experiences of nurses and the essential role of empathy in healthcare took center stage Oct. 21 at Nashville's Belcourt Theatre during a special screening of“NURSE: Empathy Heals.” The documentary shares nurses' personal stories, offering a closer look at the emotional demands of caregiving and the people behind patient care.

The film is part of the Nurse Narratives Initiative (NNI), a collaboration led by East Tennessee State University (ETSU) that brings together StoryCollab, the ETSU College of Nursing, the Tennessee Center for Nursing Advancement and the ETSU Research Corporation, with support from Ballad Health.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Chusy of Plan A Films,“NURSE: Empathy Heals” explores nursing during the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and the everyday challenges of patient care. Through accounts of grief, resilience, doubt, faith and compassion, the documentary examines what it means to care for others - and the importance of extending empathy to caregivers themselves.

“Nurses are present for some of life's most difficult yet meaningful moments,” said Alan Levine, Chairman and CEO of Ballad Health.“'NURSE: Empathy Heals' offers a powerful look at the experiences of nurses and the extraordinary impact they have on patients, families and communities. My hope is that this film deepens our understanding of what nurses face, strengthens our appreciation for all they do and reminds us of the vital role they play in the health of our communities.”

The documentary was a collaborative effort between Ballad Health and ETSU, with Levine serving as Executive Producer.

Presented in partnership with the Nashville Film Festival, the screening was followed by a reception at Anzie Blue. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Amanda Shires hosted the evening alongside her mother, retired nurse Lisa Fallon, bringing a personal connection to the celebration of the nursing profession.

For Shires, the evening offered an opportunity to honor her mother's career and the nurses whose work makes a lasting difference in the lives of patients and families.

“Having my mom beside me tonight made this especially meaningful. I grew up seeing firsthand what nursing asks of a person, and how much heart it takes to care for people at their most vulnerable. Celebrating this profession with her here in Nashville was incredibly special. I hope people leave thinking about the nurses who have shown up for them and appreciating all that they give,” Shires said.

“NURSE: Empathy Heals” began streaming Oct. 22 on Amazon Prime and other premium streaming platforms.

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About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at

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"Nurse: Empathy Heals" Premiere Screening 1 "Nurse: Empathy Heals" Premiere Screening 2

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