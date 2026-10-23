Influential Women Announces New Podcast Episode With Pink Stork Founder And CEO Amy Suzanne Upchurch

Pink Stork founder and CEO Amy Suzanne Upchurch discusses entrepreneurship, motherhood, women's wellness, faith, and building a mission-driven company

- Amy Suzanne UpchurchST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Influential Women Podcast welcomes Amy Suzanne Upchurch, founder and CEO of women's wellness brand Pink Stork, for a conversation about transforming personal hardship into purpose and remaining grounded in that purpose through the realities of entrepreneurship.Upchurch's journey toward Pink Stork began after she experienced severe complications during pregnancy. Accustomed to being an athlete and trusting her body to perform, she suddenly found herself facing an experience that left her searching for greater support. That experience ultimately sparked a larger question about how women are supported through vulnerable stages of their lives.“I didn't necessarily think I was like, you know, 'I want to start a company,'” Upchurch shares. Instead, she says her motivation came from understanding what it felt like to long for support and not have it.“My idea and dream wasn't to build a company. It was really to be obedient in a calling that God had for my life to be able to support women.”Pink Stork began in Upchurch's garage in 2015 during an already demanding chapter of her life. She was raising four children under four, her husband was deployed, and she was receiving business shipments at their home on a military base. Those early days, she says, required grit, tenacity, and belief in the mission she was pursuing.As Pink Stork has grown, Upchurch's role has evolved with it. Rather than trying to remain involved in every operational detail, she now sees her responsibility as protecting the company's vision and empowering talented people to execute it.“My job is now to protect and set the vision and the tone for the brand,” she explains.The episode also explores the realities of building a company while raising a family. A mother of six, Upchurch challenges the pressure many women feel to achieve perfect balance between every area of their lives.“I don't balance it all because that's a lie that society tells you,” she says. Instead, Upchurch focuses on priorities, recognizing that different responsibilities require more attention at different times.Upchurch also shares one of her most expensive early lessons as a founder. After deciding to enter a retailer, she received a call the following day informing her that the company was filing for bankruptcy and would be unable to pay Pink Stork, resulting in a loss of approximately $250,000.The experience fundamentally changed her approach to the financial side of leadership.“Know your numbers inside and out,” Upchurch says.Ultimately, Upchurch returns to the importance of purpose. For women who have an idea or dream but may not yet see themselves as entrepreneurs, she encourages them to understand the reason behind what they're pursuing.“Know your why,” she says, explaining that a clear sense of purpose can help carry leaders through the difficult and inevitable challenges they encounter along the way.Listeners can watch and listen to“Hold On to Your Why: Faith, Purpose, and Building Through the Hard Days” and subscribe to the Influential Women Podcast on Spotify, where new conversations with women leaders, founders, entrepreneurs, executives, and industry experts are released regularly.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with more than 92,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, entrepreneurship, sports, and creative industries.

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Influential Women Announces New Podcast Episode with Pink Stork Founder and CEO Amy Suzanne Upchurch News Provided By Influential Women October 23, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications



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