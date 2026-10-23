NAPIA President On Ethics And Accountability

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the recent introduction and discussion surrounding the Public Adjusting Code of Professional Conduct, NAPIA believes this is an appropriate time to reaffirm our Association's longstanding commitment to ethics, professionalism, and accountability within the public adjusting profession.For more than 70 years, NAPIA has worked to establish and uphold high standards of professional conduct. Our Code of Ethics is supported by education, oversight, and accountability, reflecting a commitment that extends well beyond written principles.NAPIA has also played an active role in shaping professional standards nationally, including participating in the development of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) 2025 revisions to the Public Adjuster Licensing Model Act. These efforts reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening consumer protections and advancing the profession.Within our Association, a standing Ethics Committee is responsible for reviewing our Code of Ethics and addressing ethical issues affecting the profession, while a separate Grievance Committee provides an established process for investigating complaints and, when warranted, imposing disciplinary action within our Association. This process includes due process protections and an opportunity for members to appeal.We recognize that written standards alone cannot prevent every instance of misconduct. Meaningful accountability requires clear expectations, oversight, and an established process for addressing violations. These principles have long been fundamental to NAPIA membership.NAPIA welcomes efforts to elevate professional standards throughout the public adjusting industry. We believe continued dialogue surrounding ethics and professional conduct is healthy for our profession and, most importantly, beneficial to the policyholders we serve.Ultimately, we share a common objective: a profession in which ethical conduct is expected, accountability is meaningful, and the actions of a few do not diminish the important work of the many public adjusters who serve policyholders with integrity every day.For generations, NAPIA members have demonstrated that public adjusting is a profession built upon knowledge, experience, ethical conduct, and accountability. We remain committed to upholding these principles and strengthening them as our profession continues to evolve.Tim Woodard, SPPA, CPPA, CPAUPresidentNational Association of Public Insurance Adjusters

Gjergj Ndoja

NAPIA

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NAPIA President on Ethics and Accountability News Provided By NAPIA October 23, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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