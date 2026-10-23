Influential Women Announces New Masterclass With Nata Salvatori

When Growth Feels Unsafe: Why Capable Leaders Still Feel Like They're Bracing for Impact

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leadership and Scaling Coach Nata Salvatori shares a practical framework for moving beyond over-responsibility and building a business that no longer depends on its leader to hold everything together.Influential Women announces a new masterclass featuring Nata Salvatori, Leadership & Scaling Coach, fractional COO, founder of Accidental CEO, and host of the Accidental CEO Podcast. In When Growth Feels Unsafe: Why Capable Leaders Still Feel Like They're Bracing for Impact, Salvatori explores why growth can sometimes create more anxiety, control, and exhaustion for capable leaders instead of the freedom they expected.According to Salvatori, the problem is not always strategy. As businesses expand, leaders may find themselves trying to manage greater responsibility, visibility, and decision-making with the same habits that helped them succeed at an earlier stage. Those habits can include personally approving important decisions, stepping in whenever something goes wrong, or believing that high standards require their constant involvement.“The same pattern that builds your business is now choking your capacity,” Salvatori explains in the masterclass. Rather than criticizing leaders for carrying too much, she encourages them to understand why over-functioning became valuable in the first place and begin building a different way of operating.The masterclass examines three areas where these patterns commonly become visible: capacity, team, and decision-making. Salvatori discusses why rest alone may not solve the exhaustion associated with over-responsibility, why control can limit a team's ability to develop real ownership, and how fear of making the wrong choice can disguise itself as diligence or excessive research.“High standards do not require self-abandonment,” Salvatori tells viewers. Instead, she encourages leaders to make those standards transferable through clear expectations, systems, ownership, and appropriate checkpoints. As she explains,“The system becomes the safety net, not you.”Salvatori then guides participants through her six-phase RETURN Framework: Recognize, Engineer, Trust, Untangle, Reinstate, and Nourish. The framework helps leaders identify where they have become the default fixer, engineer structures that can carry responsibility, build trust with their teams, examine the identity stories keeping them over-involved, reclaim their proper leadership role, and create the support necessary to sustain those changes.The masterclass concludes by encouraging leaders to begin with one small experiment rather than attempting to transform their entire leadership style at once. Whether that means allowing a team member to communicate with clients without final approval, creating clearer decision authority, stepping out of an unnecessary meeting, or protecting genuine white space, Salvatori emphasizes that sustainable change develops through repeated practice.“The next level of your business needs a different version of you,” Salvatori says. The goal is not to push harder or lower expectations, but to become a leader who is better supported, creates standards that exist beyond her own head, and can continue leading even when certainty is unavailable.Through When Growth Feels Unsafe, Salvatori offers founders and business owners a different vision of scale: one in which success does not depend on a leader's ability to carry everything herself.About Nata SalvatoriNata Salvatori is a Freedom-First Leadership and Scaling Coach, fractional COO, and founder of Accidental CEO. A multi-business owner, educator, and host of the Accidental CEO Podcast, she helps entrepreneurs move beyond daily firefighting through clearer strategy, stronger systems, intentional delegation, and practical AI integration. Her work focuses on helping business owners strengthen their leadership while building companies that support the lives they want.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to recognizing, connecting, and amplifying accomplished women across industries. Through educational masterclasses, editorial features, podcast conversations, and professional resources, Influential Women creates opportunities for women to share their expertise, experiences, and insights with a growing professional community.

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Influential Women Announces New Masterclass with Nata Salvatori News Provided By Influential Women October 23, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications



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