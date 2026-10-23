Seychelles: First Lady Outlines Four-Year Plan To Strengthen And Expand Community Initiatives

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

First Lady Mrs Veronique Herminie has outlined an ambitious four-year plan aimed at strengthening support for women, children and vulnerable groups, while expanding initiatives that promote education, empowerment, health and community well-being.

The plan builds on initiatives such as Welcome to Puberty, Boys Connect and Build Your Dream, which will continue to form part of the Office of the First Lady's efforts to equip young people with knowledge, confidence and opportunities for personal development.

To translate this commitment into action, the First Lady presented a Strategic Framework to Vice-President Mr Sebastien Pillay and Principal Secretary for Administration Mrs Doreen Zelia at State House on Friday. The framework sets out the priorities that will guide the Office of the First Lady over the next four years.

"It will also serve as a foundation for mobilising resources, securing funding and establishing partnerships to support the implementation of its initiatives," said Mrs Herminie.

She added "a key feature of the framework is a commitment to ensuring continuity in programmes that have made a positive difference in people's lives."

Under the theme Empowering Seychelles Together, the framework places particular emphasis on health and wellness, support for vulnerable groups, education, empowerment, gender equality and environmental stewardship.

The Office's main initiatives will be implemented annually, with each one targeting specific vulnerable groups and addressing their particular needs. Through Welcome to Puberty, the Office will continue promoting awareness and education among young people navigating adolescence, while Boys Connect will focus on engaging boys in discussions and activities that encourage positive development and responsible decision-making. Build Your Dream will seek to inspire young people to pursue their ambitions and explore opportunities for personal growth.

As part of its commitment to continuity, Mrs Herminie also intends to carry forward the Hug in a Mug initiative introduced by former First Lady Mrs Linda Ramkalawan, recognising the importance of maintaining meaningful programmes that support vulnerable members of society.

The framework also outlines environmental actions specific to the Office's operations over the four years, including the introduction of green energy in 2026, waste recycling and sorting in 2027, and the adoption of a green vehicle in 2028. These measures aim to make the Office's daily operations more environmentally sustainable.

Several initiatives will be organised around relevant United Nations International Days and other international observances, providing opportunities to raise awareness and encourage public participation in issues relating to women, children, health, environmental protection and vulnerable groups.

An important component of the framework is the strengthening of partnerships with government institutions, civil society organisations, the private sector and international development partners. These collaborations are expected to broaden the reach of the Office's programmes while ensuring the effective use of available resources.

Aligned with national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the framework also introduces monitoring and evaluation measures to assess progress and ensure accountability throughout its implementation.

Through this four-year strategic direction, the Office of the First Lady seeks to build on existing programmes, expand its community outreach and ensure that its initiatives deliver meaningful and lasting benefits to the people of Seychelles.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="State House Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo