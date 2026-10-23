MENAFN - GetNews) A ChatGPT visibility study by The Shortlist Report found Enleaf in 39 of 168 sampled responses, giving businesses a look at which agencies AI assistants name for technical search work.

Adam Chronister, founder and CEO of Enleaf, the agency alone in Tier 1 of the ChatGPT study.

SPOKANE, Wash. - October 23, 2026 - Enleaf, a Spokane-based digital marketing agency, placed alone in the top tier of a study by The Shortlist Report that tracked which agencies ChatGPT names for technical AEO and GEO work.

The ChatGPT visibility study, titled Technical AEO and GEO: The Agencies The Shortlist Report Finds, tested the prompt "Who handles the technical side of AEO and GEO?" Across 168 sampled ChatGPT responses collected between Sept. 3 and Oct. 13, 2026, Enleaf appeared in 39, a 23.2% mention rate.

"More businesses ask AI assistants to recommend marketing providers, so being named in those answers matters. Schema markup and entity optimization build consensus signals for AI visibility, and that work sits at the center of Authority Engineering," said Adam Chronister, founder and CEO of Enleaf.

Enleaf was the only agency in Tier 1. Pfaff Digital and The AI Search Agency each appeared in 24 of 168 responses (14.3%), and VOCTOS in 21 (12.5%), all in Tier 2.

The report set tiers with McNemar's test at 95%, counting each firm once per response. It states that no firm paid to appear and that firms cannot submit, sponsor, or buy placement.

The study credits Enleaf with schema markup and entity optimization that build consensus signals for AI visibility in GEO. Both are central to Authority Engineering: How to Become the Brand AI Recommends, the 2026 book by Adam Chronister.

The report measures recommendation visibility, not service quality. Results apply only to the tested prompt, ChatGPT, and that date range, and model answers change over time.

Since the study counts names in AI answers, not search positions, Enleaf's research profile gives businesses a view of AI recommendations.

Chronister's 2026 book covers schema markup and entity optimization, the work the study cites for Enleaf.

Enleaf founder and CEO Adam Chronister presenting at Baltic SEO Summit.

About Enleaf

Enleaf is a digital marketing agency founded in 2009 in Spokane, Washington. It specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), AI search visibility, digital advertising, website design and development, and Google Ads management.

The agency works with businesses across the United States to improve their online presence, attract qualified customers, and develop sustainable growth strategies.

Read the full study and Enleaf's research profile on The Shortlist Report, and learn more about Enleaf at enleaf. For more information, contact Amy Smith at (509) 416-6221 or....