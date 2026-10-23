Hanan M. Isaacs Of Kingston Law Group Once Again Named To 2027 New Jersey Super Lawyers List

MENAFN - GetNews) Distinguished New Jersey attorney recognized for professional excellence, an honor awarded to no more than 5% of attorneys statewide.

KINGSTON, NJ - October 23, 2026 - Kingston Law Group is proud to announce that attorney Hanan M. Isaacs has once again been selected to the 2027 New Jersey Super Lawyers list, continuing his recognition among the state's distinguished legal professionals. Mr. Isaacs has been a recipient of his peers' recognition annually since 2010.

Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized attorney rating service that identifies outstanding lawyers across more than 70 practice areas. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations, with candidates assessed on indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition. No more than 5% of attorneys in New Jersey are selected to the Super Lawyers list each year.

Isaacs's continued recognition and longstanding professional excellence reflects his commitment to the legal profession and his dedication to providing knowledgeable, compassionate, and effective representation to his clients.

"I am truly honored to once again be recognized by Super Lawyers," said Isaacs. "Being acknowledged by my peers is especially meaningful. I have always believed that practicing law is about more than resolving legal matters - it's about listening to people, understanding their challenges, and helping them move forward with confidence. I am grateful for the trust my clients place in me and remain committed to serving them with integrity and dedication."

As the founding attorney of Kingston Law Group, Isaacs brings extensive legal experience and a client-centered approach to his practice. He is known for his commitment to helping individuals and families navigate challenging legal issues while providing practical guidance and personalized attention.

His selection to the 2027 New Jersey Super Lawyers list adds to a history of professional recognition and reinforces Kingston Law Group's commitment to delivering high-quality legal services.

Isaacs's selection will be featured in the upcoming 2027 edition of Super Lawyers magazine, further highlighting his continued recognition among New Jersey's leading legal professionals.

Kingston Law Group provides experienced legal representation across a broad range of practice areas, including employment law for workers, family law, civil litigation, and criminal defense. The firm advocates for employees facing workplace disputes, assists individuals and families with sensitive family law matters, represents clients in civil disputes, and defends those facing criminal charges. With a commitment to personalized attention, strategic advocacy, and practical solutions, Kingston Law Group helps clients navigate complex legal challenges while protecting their rights and interests.

About Kingston Law Group

Kingston Law Group is a New Jersey law firm dedicated to providing experienced legal counsel and personalized representation. The firm's attorneys work closely with clients to understand their unique circumstances, protect their interests, and pursue effective solutions to complex legal challenges.

For more information about Hanan M. Isaacs and Kingston Law Group, visit the firm's website.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service recognizing outstanding attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its patented multiphase selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. No more than 5% of attorneys in each state are selected annually to the Super Lawyers list.