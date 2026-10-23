MENAFN - GetNews)"Contractor beside a roofing contract and claim files highlights fraud risks in roofing services Central Florida."

LAKELAND, Fla. - October 23, 2026 - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Evolve Construction and six principals on September 24, 2026, alleging the companies collected more than $1 million from at least 80 homeowners for roof repairs they never completed.

More than 60 percent of complainants were seniors, and the alleged scheme reached 11 Florida counties including Polk, Hillsborough, and Osceola, signaling a widening fraud problem for Central Florida homeowners entering the post-hurricane repair season.

"Storm chasers don't have local reputations to protect," said Issac Turpin, CEO of True Corp and founder of True Roofers. "A licensed contractor with a physical office in Polk County cannot disappear after the storm without consequence. That accountability gap is what homeowners need to understand before they sign anything."

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has documented similar patterns across disaster zones. "Catastrophe fraud is not opportunistic, it's organized," the NICB reported in its May 2026 contractor fraud advisory. "Criminals deploy into disaster areas within days, often before legitimate contractors can mobilize."

Why Roofing Services Central Florida Fraud Leads in 2026



Florida AG Lawsuit: $1,000,000+ allegedly taken from 80+ victims across 11 counties, with 60%+ of complainants being seniors, according to the Florida Attorney General's Office (September 2026).

NICB Contractor Fraud Data: Reported contractor fraud increased 38% between 2023 and 2025, coinciding with 23 billion-dollar disasters totaling roughly $115 billion in damage, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (May 2026). Insurance Payout Reality: The five largest U.S. home insurers collectively closed more than 44% of claims without payment in 2025, up from 36% a decade earlier, according to Wall Street Journal reporting (May 2026).



Key Statistics



$1,000,000+ taken from 80+ victims in Florida's largest post-hurricane roofing fraud case - Florida Attorney General's Office, September 2026

60%+ of complainants in the Evolve Construction case were senior citizens - Florida Attorney General's Office, September 2026

38% increase in reported contractor fraud incidents from 2023 to 2025 - National Insurance Crime Bureau, May 2026

350,000+ Floridians targeted by disaster scammers in 2024 - Instant Roofer Survey, April 2025

$5,000–$80,000 range of insurance payments per property in fraud cases - Florida Attorney General's Office, September 2026

44% of home insurance claims resulted in zero payout nationally - Wall Street Journal, May 2026

11 Florida counties affected by a single roofing fraud scheme - Florida Attorney General's Office, September 2026

$9.0 billion - Florida roofing contractor market size in 2026 - IBISWorld, March 2026 90–180 days - average hurricane and wind-damage claim resolution timeline - Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, 2026



What This Means

The convergence of rising fraud and declining claim payouts creates a compound risk for Central Florida homeowners. A homeowner who hires an unverified contractor may face both unfinished work and a denied insurance claim.

Licensed contractors with physical local offices face consequences that transient operators do not. State licensing records are publicly searchable, and local business presence can be independently verified before any contract is signed.

For homeowners navigating this environment, the practical takeaway is documentation: pre-storm condition, post-storm damage, and all adjuster interactions should be recorded. This creates a factual record that supports legitimate claims regardless of which contractor performs the work.

"The dirty secret is that even legitimate claims are getting denied at record rates," said Issac Turpin, CEO of True Corp. "That's why we document everything. Our job isn't just roofing, it's making sure our clients don't become a statistic."

Consumer advocates say the pattern is consistent statewide. "We see homeowners who did everything right, licensed contractors, proper permits, documented damage, still fighting denials six months later," said a Florida consumer protection attorney who requested anonymity to discuss ongoing litigation.

Q&A

Q: What is storm chaser fraud?

A: Storm chaser fraud occurs when contractors solicit work door-to-door after a storm, collect insurance payments upfront, and fail to complete repairs or perform substandard work. The National Insurance Crime Bureau identifies elderly exploitation and manufactured roof damage as common schemes in disaster zones.

Q: How long does a hurricane insurance claim take in Florida?

A: Complex hurricane claims typically take 90–180 days for initial handling, with disputed claims extending longer. Under Florida law, insurers must acknowledge claims within 7 days and pay or deny within 60 days.

Q: What are red flags of a roofing scam?

A: The National Insurance Crime Bureau warns of door-to-door solicitation, demands for large upfront cash payments, pressure to sign immediately, and offers to "waive" deductibles. Homeowners should always obtain multiple written estimates and verify licensing independently.

Methodology

Data compiled from Florida Attorney General's Office filings (September 2026), National Insurance Crime Bureau reports (May 2026), Wall Street Journal investigative analysis (May 2026), IBISWorld market research (March 2026), and the Instant Roofer survey of disaster-displaced Floridians (April 2025). All statistics reflect the most recent available data as of October 2026.

About True Roofers

True Roofers provides residential and commercial roofing services across Central Florida, including repair, replacement, inspections, storm response, and insurance claim management. Founded by Issac Turpin, CEO of True Corp, the company holds Florida license CCC1332725 and has served over 100,000 clients through the True family of companies.

Full study available at: Roofing Services Central Florida Face Storm Fraud Crisis With $1M+ Losses