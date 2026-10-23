MENAFN - GetNews)"Builder carrying lumber at a house under construction shows home remodeling Lakeland projects growing amid insurance gaps."

LAKELAND, Fla. - October 23, 2026 - Nearly one in five Florida homeowners has dropped property insurance as average annual premiums hit $8,292, 181% above the national average, according to Insurify and the Coalition for an Insurable Future. The resulting gap has pushed Central Florida homeowners toward self-funded renovations, with FEMA reporting more than $1.7 billion paid for uninsured Helene and Milton losses.

"We're seeing homeowners who waited 18 months for a claim settlement that never came," said Issac Turpin, CEO of True Corp and founder of True Builders. "They've stopped waiting on adjusters and started funding their own rebuilds. The question has shifted from 'what will insurance cover' to 'what can I afford to fix first.'"

Why Home Remodeling Lakeland Leads in 2026



Florida's uninsured rate has reached 19.4% of owner-occupied homes, the sixth-highest in the nation (Coalition for an Insurable Future, 2026). The Lakeland-Winter Haven metro saw uninsured households rise 45.7% between 2023 and 2024, leaving more than 63,000 homes without coverage (U.S. Census Bureau / Coalition for an Insurable Future analysis).

Hurricanes Helene and Milton generated approximately 300,000 insurance claims and contributed to an 18% premium spike in 2025 (Insurify, 2026). Insurify projects Florida's average premium will reach $8,458 by year-end 2026. FEMA has provided more than $1.7 billion to Floridians for uninsured losses from Helene and Milton (FEMA Recovery Fact Sheet 073, January 2026, reaffirmed February 2026).



Key Statistics



Florida's average annual home insurance premium: $8,292, approximately 181% higher than the national average of roughly $2,950 (Insurify, 2026).

Florida homeowners without property insurance: 19.4% of owner-occupied homes (Coalition for an Insurable Future, 2026).

Hurricane Helene and Milton insurance claims: approximately 300,000 claims filed, contributing to an 18% premium increase in 2025 (Insurify, 2026).

FEMA uninsured loss payments to Floridians: more than $1.7 billion for Helene and Milton (FEMA Fact Sheet 073, January 2026).

Home insurance rate increases nationally vs. inflation (2020-2025): 45.8% vs. 26.1%, a 1.8x faster pace (LendingTree, 2026).

Lakeland median days on market: 77 days, with 21.1% of active listings having price cuts (PropertyIQ, 2026). Homeowners choosing to renovate instead of move: 65% of recent renovators (Redfin/Ipsos survey, November 2025).



What This Means for Central Florida Homeowners

Three forces are converging on Central Florida homeowners: rising premiums, delayed claim settlements, and mortgage rate lock-in. With 78.8% of mortgaged homeowners holding rates below 6%, selling and rebuying at current rates often adds hundreds of dollars to a monthly payment. FEMA's $1.7 billion in uninsured-loss payments confirms that many homeowners are rebuilding without adequate coverage.

For homeowners who received claim denials or lowball offers after Milton, self-funded renovation offers an alternative path. It requires a contractor who can begin work without waiting on adjuster approvals and phase projects around realistic budgets.

"With mortgage rates where they are, adding a bathroom or renovating a kitchen is often cheaper than selling and buying at 7%," Turpin said. "Homeowners are choosing to make the home they already have work for them, and that's a rational response to this market, not a compromise."

"The mortgage rate lock-in effect is real and measurable," said Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist at the National Association of REALTORS®. "When nearly 80% of homeowners hold rates below 6%, the math of moving becomes prohibitive. For many families, renovating the home they already have isn't a compromise, it's the financially rational choice."

Q&A

Q: Why are so many Florida homeowners going uninsured?

A: Florida's average home insurance premium reached $8,292 in 2026, 181% above the national average (Insurify, 2026). Nationally, premiums rose 45.8% from 2020 to 2025 while overall inflation rose 26.1% (LendingTree, 2026), a gap that has pushed many homeowners past affordability.

Q: How many Florida homeowners lack property insurance?

A: Approximately 19.4% of Florida owner-occupied homes are uninsured, the sixth-highest rate in the country (Coalition for an Insurable Future, 2026). The Lakeland-Winter Haven metro saw uninsured homes rise 45.7% from 2023 to 2024 (Coalition for an Insurable Future analysis of Census data).

Q: What should I do if my Hurricane Milton insurance claim was denied or delayed?

A: Homeowners should document all damage, keep receipts, and confirm whether FEMA assistance applies, the agency has provided $1.7 billion for uninsured Helene and Milton losses (FEMA, 2026). For renovation projects, phasing work around available budgets can make self-pay more manageable.

Q: Is it cheaper to remodel or move in Lakeland right now?

A: With 78.8% of mortgaged homeowners holding rates below 6% (Redfin/FHFA, 2026), selling and buying at current rates often costs more than renovating. Redfin's November 2025 survey found 65% of recent renovators chose to upgrade their current home instead of moving.

Q: What home improvements are most popular for homeowners staying put?

A: Redfin's survey found fresh paint (47%), bathroom improvements (43%), and kitchen renovations (40%) were the most common upgrades among recent renovators. About 15% added features to improve resilience against natural disasters.

Methodology

This analysis draws on 2026 data from Insurify, Coalition for an Insurable Future, FEMA disaster recovery fact sheets, LendingTree, Redfin/Ipsos, and PropertyIQ market reporting.

About True Builders

True Builders is a family-owned, licensed general contractor (CRC1335717) based in Lakeland, Florida, serving Central Florida since 2009. Founded by Issac Turpin, True Builders specializes in whole-home remodeling, kitchen and bathroom renovations, home additions, and disaster recovery, managing design, permitting, and every trade in-house.

Full study available at: Home Remodeling Lakeland Surges as 1 in 5 Homeowners Go Uninsured