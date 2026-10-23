MENAFN - GetNews)"Waterfront stone outdoor kitchen with grill and bar seating shows outdoor living services driving higher 2026 spending."

LAKELAND, Fla. - October 23, 2026 - True Aluminum, a family-owned aluminum outdoor living contractor serving Central Florida since 2009, today released a data analysis showing outdoor living services spending reached new highs in 2026, with median outdoor kitchen order values climbing 17.9% year-over-year to $19,355.

The company's internal project data shows pool cage and screen enclosure installations rose 23% in 2026, while outdoor kitchen requests, which now represent 18% of True Aluminum's total project volume, increasingly include plumbing and electrical connections. The analysis also draws from RTA Outdoor Living's 2026 Cost Study, the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study, Thumbtack's Fall/Winter 2026 Trends Report, and NAHB's Q1 2026 State Projections of Remodeling.

Why Outdoor Living Leads in 2026



Median outdoor kitchen order value rose 17.9%, from $16,409 to $19,355, according to RTA Outdoor Living's October 7, 2026 study.

83% of renovated outdoor spaces include a lounge or seating area, per the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study (n=1,191). Florida remodeling spending reached $15.4 billion in Q1 2026, representing 5.5% of the U.S. market, according to NAHB's State Projections of Remodeling.

Key Statistics



Average RTA outdoor kitchen order value: ~$19,000. Source: RTA Outdoor Living sales data, 2026.

Cost per linear foot for a complete outdoor kitchen: ~$1,500/linear foot. Source: RTA Outdoor Living.

Median order value increased 17.9%, from $16,409 to $19,355. Source: RTA Outdoor Living 2026 Cost Study, October 7, 2026.

83% of renovated outdoor spaces include a lounge or seating area. Source: 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study (n=1,191), June 2, 2026.

71% of homeowners hired a professional for outdoor renovations, up from 65% in 2024. Source: 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study.

95% of outdoor kitchen projects were built from scratch, up 7 percentage points from 2024. Source: 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study. Patio remodel requests increased approximately 67% year-over-year. Source: Thumbtack Fall/Winter 2026 Trends Report (n=1,000+), October 1, 2026.

What This Means

The data indicates a structural shift in how homeowners approach outdoor spaces. Outdoor kitchens are no longer occasional-use amenities but permanent construction projects with utility connections, weather protection, and multi-zone layouts.

For Central Florida homeowners, this trend intersects with regional weather demands. Aluminum structures, pool cages, screen enclosures, covered lanais, provide the durability and storm resistance that wood and steel cannot match in Florida's climate. The 71% professional hiring rate suggests homeowners recognize that complex outdoor construction requires licensed expertise.

According to the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study, 83% of renovated outdoor spaces now include lounge or seating areas, confirming that homeowners are designing yards for daily living, not occasional entertaining. For Central Florida homeowners, this trend intersects with regional weather demands. Aluminum structures, pool cages, screen enclosures, covered lanais, provide the durability and storm resistance that wood and steel cannot match in Florida's climate. The 71% professional hiring rate suggests homeowners recognize that complex outdoor construction requires licensed expertise.

"People aren't just putting an island with a grill and fridge on the patio anymore," said James King, vice president of design at RTA Outdoor Living. "They're planning a real second kitchen, with the prep space, storage and appliances to match. That's where the extra investment is going, and it shows in what homeowners are ordering."

“With 71% of homeowners now hiring pros and Florida facing hurricane season every year, aluminum offers the durability they need without the rust and rot of wood or steel,” Turpin said.“It's the material that survives Florida.”

Q&A

What are outdoor living services?

Outdoor living services include the design, construction, and installation of structures that expand a home's usable space, such as pool cages, screen enclosures, sunrooms, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and covered lanais. True Aluminum provides these services across Central Florida.

What percentage of homeowners hire professionals for outdoor renovations?

71% of homeowners hired a professional for outdoor renovations in 2026, up from 65% in 2024, according to the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study.

Are outdoor kitchens built from scratch or refreshed?

95% of outdoor kitchen projects are built entirely from scratch, up 7 percentage points from 2024, per Houzz research.

How much do outdoor living services cost in Central Florida?

Outdoor living services costs vary by project type. RTA Outdoor Living's 2026 Cost Study reports median outdoor kitchen order values at $19,355, while True Aluminum's outdoor living services projects, including pool cages, screen enclosures, and sunrooms, typically range based on size, materials, and site conditions.

Why are aluminum structures preferred for Central Florida outdoor living?

Aluminum offers corrosion resistance and durability suited to Florida's humid, storm-prone climate, unlike wood or steel which deteriorate faster under these conditions.

Methodology

This analysis combines True Aluminum's internal project data (January 1-September 30, 2026) with RTA Outdoor Living's 2026 Cost Study (sales data, orders January 1-September 21), the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study (survey of 1,191 homeowners, April 25–May 6, 2026), Thumbtack's Fall/Winter 2026 Trends Report (survey of 1,000+ homeowners), and NAHB's Q1 2026 State Projections of Remodeling.

About True Aluminum

True Aluminum is a family-owned outdoor living services contractor serving Central Florida since 2009, part of the "True" family of companies founded by Issac Turpin. Fully licensed and insured (FL License #SCC131151391), the company designs and builds pool cages, screen enclosures, sunrooms, carports, pergolas, and outdoor kitchens for homeowners across Polk, eastern Hillsborough, and Pasco counties.

Full study available at: Outdoor Living Services Costs Revealed as $19K Outdoor Kitchen Analyzed