SIHOO Supports 2026 United Nations Day Celebration In Beijing

MENAFN - GetNews) The ergonomic seating brand joins international partners in reaffirming thimportance of cooperation and sustainable development.

BEIJING - October 23, 2026 - SIHOO participated as a supporting partner in the 2026 United Nations Day celebration at the UN Compound in Beijing on October 22. Organized by the United Nations in China, the event brought together approximately 200 participants, including government officials, diplomats, UN representatives, academics, civil society organizations, development partners and business representatives.

The celebration reaffirmed the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing shared challenges and advancing sustainable development. SIHOO's participation connected its focus on comfortable working environments with a broader commitment to people's well-being and international partnership.

In his opening remarks, Stephen Jackson, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, expressed heartfelt thanks to SIHOO as a supporting partner for its invaluable support, alongside media partner Yicai of Shanghai Media Group.

The event opened with a video message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Discussions highlighted three priorities for the UN's work in China: supporting inclusive development within the country, sharing development knowledge and experience with the Global South, and strengthening multilateralism through international partnerships and dialogue.

For SIHOO, supporting the celebration builds on earlier cooperation with UNESCO to improve teachers' working environments in Tanzania. In April 2025, the company contributed ergonomic chairs and related materials for teachers in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. The initiative demonstrated how a business can apply its product expertise to support education professionals and improve everyday working conditions.

From teachers preparing lessons to office professionals working at their desks, seating forms part of the environment in which people learn, create and collaborate. SIHOO develops ergonomic chairs with adjustable support to accommodate different users and working situations. Its engagement in international initiatives reflects an approach to social responsibility grounded in the practical application of that expertise.

The Beijing celebration also featured personal accounts of inclusive development, agricultural cooperation and international dialogue on artificial intelligence. A preview of the documentary The Yunnan Model highlighted sustainable development practices and their relevance to environmental protection and human well-being.

With the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development entering its final years, the event underscored the need for collective action across sectors and borders. SIHOO's involvement continued its engagement with international partners while keeping attention on the people and working environments its products are designed to serve.

About SIHOO

Founded in 2011, SIHOO specializes in ergonomic seating, developing products designed to bring greater comfort and adjustable support to everyday work and life.