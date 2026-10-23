Yard Still Flooding? F. La Rocca & Sons Publishes New Drainage FAQ

MENAFN - GetNews)"“A wet yard doesn't always need another drain,” said Flavio La Rocca of F. La Rocca & Sons.“Sometimes the existing one needs attention. The first step is finding out where the water's coming from and why it isn't draining away.”"F. La Rocca & Sons publishes a drainage FAQ for Westchester homeowners. Topics include French drains, dry wells, runoff, and winter preparation.

New Rochelle, New York - October 23, 2026 - F. La Rocca & Sons has published an online drainage FAQ and supporting articles to help Westchester County homeowners understand recurring water problems as winter approaches. The resource addresses French drains, dry wells, curtain drains and perimeter drains, with answers about choosing a system, planning installation and troubleshooting existing drainage.

The page starts with problems homeowners recognize: a lawn that stays muddy after rain, water crossing a driveway, or moisture returning near basement walls. Each question includes a brief answer and a link to a separate article explaining the issue in more detail. Topics range from installation costs and timelines to comparing systems and selecting a drainage contractor.

One example addresses why a yard still floods even though a French drain is already installed. The accompanying article explains that clogged pipes, poor placement, insufficient capacity and restricted outlets require different solutions. It also distinguishes between water moving through the soil and surface runoff that passes over or around an underground drain. The message is practical: check why the existing system isn't working before paying for another installation.

“A wet yard doesn't always need another drain,” said Flavio La Rocca of F. La Rocca & Sons.“Sometimes the existing one needs attention. The first step is finding out where the water's coming from and why it isn't draining away.”

Other articles explain what homeowners should discuss before excavation begins, including the collection points, pipe route, discharge location and restoration of affected paving or landscaping. For properties with patios, driveways and established masonry, those details connect the drainage plan to the outdoor spaces already in place.

Winter preparation is another focus. The supporting articles address snowmelt routes, water crossing paved areas and drainage problems that already appear during rainfall. Frozen ground restricts infiltration, leaving more meltwater to travel across the surface rather than soak into the soil.

The resource also considers whether several drains should work together. Its guidance separates the jobs of collecting surface runoff, intercepting shallow groundwater and managing water near the foundation. It emphasizes checking existing components before adding equipment and accounting for the combined flow when systems share an outlet.

The FAQ and its supporting articles are available on the company's website under“FAQ – Common Drainage Systems Questions.”

About F. La Rocca & Sons

F. La Rocca & Sons is a family-owned masonry, paving and drainage company based in New Rochelle, New York. The family business began in 1978 and expanded into masonry, stonework, asphalt and paving in 1997. The company serves residential and commercial properties throughout Westchester County and parts of Southern Connecticut. Its work focuses on building and maintaining functional outdoor spaces through drainage installation, blacktop and paver driveways, patios, walkways, retaining walls and related masonry services.

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