JL Mobile Tyres Launches A New Website Built For Drivers With A Flat Tyre

MENAFN - GetNews) The Bromley-based 24/7 mobile tyre fitter now publishes its prices, shows its own jobs and gives a usual arrival time for your postcode, across 16 towns in south east London, Surrey and Kent.

LONDON - 23 October, 2026 - SEO Pages, the UK digital marketing agency, has completed a new website for JL Mobile Tyres, the 24-hour mobile tyre fitting business run by partners Jan and Liam from Bromley. The site is live at

Built for a bad moment

Nobody browses for a mobile tyre fitter for fun. They are on the drive, at work or at the roadside, and they want to know three things fast: can you get to me, what will it cost, and how do I reach you.

The old JL site, built on Wix, did not make those answers easy to find. It had grown to around 145 addresses, many of them duplicates, and it did not publish what a job costs.

What the new site does

The new site has 39 pages, and each one is built around a driver's problem. Services are laid out by what has gone wrong, whether that is a flat tyre, a locking wheel nut that will not come off, a blowout on the motorway or a puncture.



Prices up front. Each service shows a "from" price, so drivers know what to expect before they call.

An arrival time for your postcode. Enter a postcode and the site shows the usual arrival window for that area. In JL's core area that is usually 30 to 60 minutes. The site never promises a time it cannot keep.

One tap to reach JL. On a phone, a call button and a WhatsApp button stay on screen as you scroll, and WhatsApp lets drivers send a photo of the tyre.

Real jobs, not stock photos. The photographs are from JL's own jobs, including recent work from across the area.

A page for every town. Sixteen towns have their own page, from Bromley, Croydon and Beckenham to Reigate, Sevenoaks and Crawley, so a driver finds the page for where they are. Three regional pages cover London, Surrey and Kent. Straight answers. Three guides cover what mobile tyre fitting costs, what to do about a flat tyre on the motorway, and whether a run-flat tyre can be repaired.



Every one of the old site's 145 web addresses now leads to the right page on the new site, so links people already have still work.

The people behind it

JL stands for Jan and Liam. Between them they run two vans around the clock across south east London, Surrey and Kent. The business has a 5.0 rating on Google from more than 90 reviews.

Richard Thomas-Pryce, founder of SEO Pages, said: "Jan and Liam already do the hard part properly: a van that turns up and a price you agree before it sets off. The old website did not show any of that. We built the new one around the moment someone is standing next to a flat tyre, with the price, the arrival time and one tap to call or WhatsApp, and JL's own photos doing the proving."

Liam Bartlett, director of JL Mobile Tyres, said: "People find us at a bad moment. They want a price and an arrival time, and they want to know the person turning up is who they saw on the site. We bring the tyre shop to you, and we wanted that to be obvious from the first tap."

About JL Mobile Tyres

JL Mobile Tyres provides fast, 24/7 mobile tyre fitting, puncture repairs and roadside tyre assistance for motorists and businesses across London, Surrey and surrounding areas. The business is run by partners Jan and Liam from Bromley, with two vans that come to the roadside, home or work. It fits tyres, repairs punctures and removes locking wheel nuts. JL MOBILE TYRES LTD is registered in England and Wales, company number 16467207. Call or WhatsApp 07955 732337.

About SEO Pages

SEO Pages is a UK digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow their online visibility. We build websites designed to rank, run ongoing SEO that grows organic reach, and manage paid advertising that accelerates growth, with results tracked on a live client dashboard. SEO Pages Ltd is registered in England and Wales, company number 14129018.

Media contact

Richard Thomas-Pryce, Founder, SEO... · +44 203 051 6344