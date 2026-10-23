PM Receives Call From Lebanese Counterpart Offering Condolences Over Karak Attack Victims
Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received a phone call Friday evening from Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who extended the condolences of the Lebanese government and people over the victims of the terrorist attack that killed several Jordanians at a church in Karak Governorate.
Salam expressed Lebanon's solidarity with Jordan in overcoming the aftermath of the heinous criminal attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
//Petra// MF
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