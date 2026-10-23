PM Offers Condolences To Martyrs Of Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Friday evening offered condolences to the families of the martyrs killed in a heinous terrorist attack targeting the Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Humud in Karak Governorate.

During a visit to the condolence gathering at the Humud Charitable Society, Hassan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and all Jordanians.

He prayed that God grant the victims His mercy, give their families patience and strength, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

The prime minister stressed that those responsible for the attack, which claimed the lives of innocent Jordanians, would not escape punishment.

He said the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II were clear: all available resources must be mobilized to pursue those responsible for the crime and bring them to justice so they receive their due punishment.

Hassan was accompanied by Interior Minister Mazen Fraya, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Najdawi, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah.

//Petra// MF