MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made these remarks during a speech at the Hudson Institute, according to Ukrinform.

“I very much want our relations-between Ukraine and America, as well as with all our other partners-to be strong, truly friendly, and free of misunderstandings. Without a strong America that cares about what is happening in the world, the world would undoubtedly be a worse place,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine's openness in communicating with the international community stems from a desire to convey the truth about events to as many people as possible.

“When people understand what is really happening, political leaders can choose a stronger path-one that can truly bring peace closer. And peace is what we want more than anything,” the President noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the first step toward genuine diplomacy in relations with Russia should be a ceasefir, after which it will be possible to work substantively on a peace plan.

The European Commission hopes that the next round of multilateral negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine will take place with the participation of representatives from European institutions

On October 23, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are scheduled to resume in November in the United Arab Emirates.

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Meanwhile, in a television interview on Thursday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks involving Ukraine and the U.S., but that these must focus on security parameters within the framework of a final peace agreement, rather than a“short-term” ceasefire.

Photo: OP