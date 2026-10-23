Zelensky: Rubio To Revisit Starlink Restrictions In Ukraine Within 48 To 72 Hours
“I had a good conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and he said he would revisit this issue within 48 to 72 hours,” Zelensky noted.“I hope this will happen in one or two days, and no later.”
According to him,“the Ukrainian side tested Starlink's performance at night, early in the morning, and during the day in various directions,” and the restrictions have not yet been lifted.
“We hope that SpaceX and the U.S. administration will make the appropriate decisions, because we are counting on them,” the President added.
He also noted that Ukraine expects to hold another meeting with U.S. negotiators this week.
According to him, the Ukrainian side, together with its American and European partners, proposes to begin with concrete steps if Russia does not agree to a complete and unconditional ceasefire.
“If Russia does not want a full, unconditional ceasefire across the entire territory between our two countries, let's start with an energy truce or a ceasefire at sea, as this is important for food security, as well as with a prisoner exchange,” the President said.Read also: President: Speed limits for Starlink and Starshield remain in effect
He added that Ukraine is ready to discuss an energy truce, food security, and humanitarian issues, as well as sensitive topics, particularly those related to territory.
“If they want to raise any issues, we are ready. But territory is a sensitive issue that can be discussed during negotiations at the leadership level,” the President emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Donald Trump stated the day before that SpaceX owner Elon Musk had resumed Starlink operations for Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President
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