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Emily Smith-Greenaway

Emily Smith-Greenaway


Date: 2026-10-23 04:35:41

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Dean's Professor of Sociology and Professor of Spatial Sciences, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Profile Articles

Emily Smith-Greenaway is Associate Professor of Sociology and Spatial Sciences at the University of Southern California. Her research areas include demography, health, mortality, bereavement, inequality, family, and international sociology. Broadly, Smith-Greenaway's research examines how social conditions impact individual and family wellbeing and experiences. Her recent work analyzes the influence of mortality conditions on family systems, the impact of child loss on family dynamics, and the consequences of community mortality conditions for women's fertility. She also studies how social inequality influences young adults' educational, childbearing, and marital experiences.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Southern California
Education
  • 2014 Pennsylvania State University, PhD in Sociology and Demography

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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