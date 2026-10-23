Nigeria Confirms Imported Case Of Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)



Nigeria has confirmed one imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), becoming the fifth country to detect the virus since an outbreak of the disease was declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 15 May 2026.

According to the Federal ministry of health and social welfare, the patient is a woman with a recent travel history to Uganda. Her symptoms began on 7 October, four days after her arrival in Nigeria, and she sought care at a private health facility in Abuja on 11 October. Laboratory test confirmed Bundibugyo virus on 20 October. She is currently in isolation and receiving medical care. Investigations are ongoing to establish the likely source of her infection and reconstruct her full travel and exposure history.

So far, the ministry reports that 44 contacts have been identified and are being monitored as efforts are intensified to find other people who may have been exposed. Infection prevention and control measures are being ramped up in the private health facility where the patient sought care.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its incident management system to coordinate response. Rapid identification of cases, timely follow-up of contacts and effective infection prevention and control are critical to contain the spread of the virus.

In support, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners are working closely with health authorities to strengthen control measures, including case investigation, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, and provision of essential supplies including personal protective equipment for health workers.

WHO urges all countries in the region to sustain a high level of readiness as the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to evolve. Kenya has reported nine cases linked to an imported case in recent weeks. Countries should maintain strong disease surveillance and rapid alert investigation, ensure laboratories can safely test suspected cases, keep rapid response and clinical teams ready for immediate activation, reinforce infection prevention and control in both public and private health facilities, and pre-position essential supplies, while actively engaging with communities. They should also heighten monitoring at points of entry, with response plans in place. Sustained readiness is essential to detect cases early, prevent onward transmission and protect health workers and communities.

WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, affected countries, and continues to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this event. WHO risk assessment is being regularly reassessed, to incorporate the latest developments related to this event.