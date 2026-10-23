Liberia: Excel Project Prepares For Year 2

What should schools and learners expect as the EXCEL Project moves into its second year?

This week, the Ministry of Education and the World Bank are reviewing what has been achieved so far, what has delayed implementation, and what needs to happen next.

The Year 2 plan will focus on practical areas that affect schools directly, including foundational learning, school grants, procurement of needed materials, stronger monitoring, and better management of project resources.

A key priority is making sure school grants reach schools on time and are properly managed. The Ministry is also strengthening how learning results are tracked so that progress can be measured beyond activities and spending.

Opening the mission, Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah emphasized that EXCEL must deliver visible improvements for learners, teachers, and schools.

The review will conclude with agreed actions to guide implementation over the next year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.