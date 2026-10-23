Ardelyx Presents Real-World Data At ASN Kidney Week 2026 Showing Serum Phosphate Reductions Following XPHOZAH® (Tenapanor) Initiation With Or Without Phosphate Binders
|Presentation Title
|Authors
|Poster Number
|Presentation Details
|Real-World Effectiveness of Tenapanor: Serum Phosphate Outcomes by Existing Phosphate Binder Use
|Alan Fossa, Dhajanae Sylvertooth, Angelo Karaboyas, Roberto Pecoits-Filho, Luisa L. Scott
|FR-PO0317
|Poster, Oct 23, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM MDT
|Patient Perspectives on Hyperphosphatemia Management in a Contemporary End-Stage Kidney Disease Cohort: Results of an Online Survey
|Nissreen Elfadawy, Jaime Uribarri, Janet Diaz-Martinez, Asa Renfroe, Emily Belcher, Luisa L. Scott
|FR-PO0324
|Poster, Oct 23, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM MDT
|Morbidity and Mortality Risks Associated with Cumulative Hyperphosphatemia in a Contemporary Cohort of US Dialysis Patients
|Julia Scialla, Bernard Jaar, Nan Ji, Roberto Pecoits-Filho, Keith McCullough, Luisa L. Scott
|FR-PO0316
|Poster, Oct 23, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM MDT
The posters are available on the ASN Kidney Week 2026 website here.
About XPHOZAH® (tenapanor)
XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) is the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor (PAI) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy. With a differentiated mechanism of action, XPHOZAH blocks phosphate absorption through the paracellular pathway, the primary pathway of phosphate absorption, and is administered as one tablet taken twice daily. Diarrhea was the most common side effect experienced by patients taking XPHOZAH in clinical trials. Please see Important Safety Information below and click for full Prescribing Information.
About Hyperphosphatemia
Hyperphosphatemia is a serious condition characterized by elevated levels of phosphate in the blood that affects many of the approximately 550,000 people in the United States with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on maintenance dialysis. As kidney function declines, the kidneys are unable to adequately eliminate excess phosphate, leading to its accumulation in the blood. Elevated phosphate levels are associated with adverse clinical outcomes in patients with CKD on dialysis. International KDIGO treatment guidelines recommend lowering progressively or persistently elevated serum phosphate toward the laboratory-specific normal range. In adults, a commonly used reference range is approximately 2.5–4.5 mg/dL.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
CONTRAINDICATIONS
XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:
- Pediatric patients under 6 years of age Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Diarrhea
Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.
MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS
Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.
INDICATION
XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.
For additional safety information, please see full Prescribing Information.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company's pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with its partners to develop and commercialize its products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.
Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx's current expectations regarding: the presentation sessions at ASN Kidney Week 2026, including their timing and content; any clinical implications of the real-world or other analyses described in this press release; and our ongoing development programs. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally, and the risk that real-world, post hoc, observational, survey or other analyses may not be indicative of future results or outcomes in broader patient populations, or may be interpreted differently by others. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2026, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
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