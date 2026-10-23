Astec Industries, Inc. Announces The Company's Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call On November 5, 2026, At 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2026 financial results.

Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company's third quarter results to the wire service on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Harris, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations, will host the call.

To access the call toll free (North America), dial +1 (833) 461-5787 or International (toll) +1(585) 542-9983, meeting ID: 435 095 470, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International dial-ins can be accessed at All dial-in numbers.

You may also access a live webcast of the call, and a twelve-month replay, by using the following link: .

You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec to register.

A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About ASTEC

Astec is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions, which includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions, which includes aggregate processing equipment. Astec also operates a line of controls and automation products designed to deliver enhanced productivity through improved equipment performance.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

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Contact:

Steve Anderson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 (423) 899-5898

