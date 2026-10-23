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Middlesex Water Company Increases Common Dividend By 5.56%


Date: 2026-10-23 04:16:04

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 54 Years of Dividend Increases

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share on its common stock, a 5.56% increase from the $0.36 per share dividend last declared in July 2026.

This increase raises the annual dividend rate to $1.52 from $1.44 per share of common stock and marks Middlesex Water Company's (“Middlesex”) 54th consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend at the new rate is payable December 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2026. Middlesex has paid cash dividends in varying amounts each year since 1912.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Relations:
Rebecca Stenholm
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
...
(908) 565-2491

Investor Relations:
Jennifer Ketschke
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
...
(732) 638-7523


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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