Strata Critical Medical Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
To join the live call, please register here. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.
An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website at or by registering at the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.
About Strata Critical Medical, Inc.
Strata is a time-critical logistics and medical services provider to the U.S. healthcare industry. We operate one of the nation's largest air transport and surgical services networks for transplant hospitals and organ procurement organizations, offering an integrated“one call” solution for donor organ recovery.
Strata's core services include air and ground logistics, surgical organ recovery, organ placement and normothermic regional perfusion for the transplant industry, as well as perfusion staffing and equipment solutions for cardiovascular surgery centers, offered under the Trinity Medical Solutions and Keystone Perfusion brands.
For more information, visit .
Contacts
Mathew Schneider
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