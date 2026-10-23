Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 30, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2026.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at in the investor relations section of the Company's website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (833) 419-0865 for domestic callers and (785) 838-9333 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ326 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 6, 2026. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-2435 for domestic callers and (402) 220-7212 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contact:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Investor Relations

516-506-4200

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