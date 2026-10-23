Men's Care Clinic Featured Among 3 Of The Best Men's Health And Wellness Clinics In Toronto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ONTARIO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Men's Care Clinic, a private men's health clinic with locations in Midtown Toronto, Mississauga and Thornhill, has been featured by blogTO as one of three of the best men's health and wellness clinics in Toronto. The article looks at clinics that are changing how men approach their health, moving away from the“wait until something breaks” mindset toward regular check-ins and early, personalized care.







Dr. P. Diavolitsis, Medical Director and Men's Health Specialist (Men's Care Clinic)

For a lot of men, a doctor's visit only happens when something is clearly wrong. Low energy, a drop in drive, trouble sleeping or a few extra pounds tend to get brushed off as part of getting older. The blogTO article points out that a new type of clinic is making it easier for men to look into these changes early, before they turn into bigger problems.

A Proactive Approach to Men's Health

In the feature, blogTO highlights that patients don't need a diagnosis to book an appointment at the best men's health and wellness clinic for men who want to stay ahead of their health. Many come in simply because they've noticed small changes and want to understand what's behind them. Each visit starts with a conversation about the patient's lifestyle, goals and health history, followed by an assessment and bloodwork. From there, the clinic builds a treatment plan aimed at the root cause rather than a quick fix, whether the concern is hormone balance, energy, sexual wellness or long-term prostate health.

“Most of the men we see have been putting off their concerns for months, sometimes years,” said Dr. Peter Diavolitsis, Medical Director at Men's Care Clinic.“Our goal is to give them proper time, a clear explanation of what's going on, and a plan that actually fits their life. When we catch things early, the options are better and the results usually are too.”

Specialists Working Together Under One Roof

The article also notes one of the clinic's key differences: urology and endocrinology specialists work together in the same clinic. Instead of sending patients to separate appointments across the city, the team looks at hormones, sexual health and erectile dysfunction as one connected picture.

Treatments mentioned in the feature include shockwave therapy, P-Shot/PRP injections and Trimix injections for erectile dysfunction, as well as the clinic's Prostate Early Detection Program, led by Royal College-certified urologist Dr. Aziz Khambati.

Convenient Access Across the GTA

All three Men's Care Clinic locations are open Tuesday to Saturday, with weekday appointments until 7 p.m. and same-week bookings available. The clinic offers private, confidential care, shorter wait times and 0% interest payment plans. It currently holds a 4.9-star rating from more than 800 patient reviews.

The full article is available here: 3 of the best men's health and wellness clinics in Toronto

( )

About Men's Care Clinic

Men's Care Clinic is a private men's health clinic serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, with locations at Yonge and Eglinton in Midtown Toronto, inside One Medical Centre in Mississauga, and in Thornhill. The clinic brings together physicians licensed by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, including urology and endocrinology specialists, to diagnose and treat erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, hormonal imbalance, prostatitis, chronic pelvic pain and other men's health concerns. Care is by appointment only.

Press Inquiries

Yana Filchenkova

marketing [at] menscareclinic.com



2300 Yonge St Unit 1705, Toronto, ON M4P 1E4

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: