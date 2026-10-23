Lifebio Launches Engagement Services, A First-Of-Its-Kind Program To Bring Connection To Those At High Risk Of Isolation

LifeBio Engagement Specialists Focus on Voice Recordings, Social Connection, and Cognitive Stimulation using the LifeBio Memory App as the Bridge

Older adults are deeply known, understood and valued, improving their quality of life and quality of care with individualized, unhurried 1:1 visits.

- Lisbeth SandersMARYSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, LifeBio announces the launch of LifeBio Engagement Services, a novel program that brings its Certified Engagement Specialists to older adults at highest risk of isolation.In their work with over 200 organizations nationwide, LifeBio has met people from all walks of life who: rarely left their rooms, were living with memory loss, or had no family or visitors at all. Traditional care settings are designed to meet many essential needs, but they often lack a dedicated structure to ensure that someone has the time to simply sit, listen, connect, and meaningfully engage with an older adult.Why now? In the age of artificial intelligence, products and services that foster human connection are more important than ever. According to the Alzheimer Association's 2025 U.S. POINTER study, lifestyle programming that includes cognitive and social engagement improves brain function, particularly with those at higher risk of cognitive decline."There is not a single doubt in my mind that this is needed, and needed now," said Lisbeth Sanders, Founder and CEO of LifeBio. "For over 25 years, we have had the privilege of voice recording people telling their life stories, but we learned our work goes far beyond that. At the core, LifeBio is bringing to the surface what matters most in people's lives. There is a gap, and LifeBio is purpose-built to close it. The more of our lives we hand to technology, the more important it becomes for someone to show up with curiosity each week to know you as a whole-person."LifeBio Engagement Specialists follow a standard, proprietary approach: they listen, observe, absorb and share.A typical visit might begin by engaging with an older adult on their proudest accomplishment, their favorite story about their hometown, or a special talent they have, all guided by curated questions from LifeBio's evidence-backed platform, LifeBio Memory app. As the person shares their story, Specialists' weave in LifeBio proprietary videos, puzzles and brain games that complement the conversation. This practice deepens connection, builds trust and supports cognitive stimulation. In a clinical trial monitoring the intervention, participants reported fewer depressive symptoms after working with LifeBio.LifeBio's platform also guides Specialists through questions about care preferences in an inclusive and gentle way. LifeBio's model is intentionally designed to make older adults feel seen, heard and valued.“Having somebody listen to you like this really brings you out of your doldrums, I can't thank you enough for taking the time to listen," one participant said during a session.Throughout the visit, Specialists observe the older adults' environment and share what they learn with the people who provide care (a useful insight may be that they found the walker was too far away from the bed; moving it closer helps prevent future fall risk). Each conversation gives older adults a place to share their stories (activating a sense of purpose), helps care teams learn how to better support them (doubling down on the whole-person approach), and leaves their family with a recorded legacy in their loved one's own voice (a treasured keepsake).LifeBio's HIPAA-compliant platform captures these stories, creating digital profiles of each user that become living legacies for their children, grandchildren and loved ones. Care teams receive a snapshot of what the Specialist learns, including“what matters” to them; a principle of age-friendly care."LCS already uses LifeBio to get to know our residents. What has always been hard is finding time to sit with the residents who need it most, one-on-one, week after week. Engagement Services speaks directly to that gap," said Roshni Patel, Clinical Programs Manager of Life Care Services, a long-standing partner of LifeBio.For organizations partnering with LifeBio, the return on investment in Engagement Services is real. For a senior living community, for example, the service increases resident satisfaction (92% of people would recommend LifeBio); care teams become aware of safety issues more quickly; and marketing teams have real stories that help drive the community's growth.To date, LifeBio has been studied by dozens of research partners, including Mayo Clinic, Brown University Health, Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging and George Mason University.To learn more about how to bring Engagement Services to the older adults you serve, contact....

Lisbeth Sanders

LifeBio

+1 937-303-4576

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LifeBio Launches Engagement Services, a First-of-Its-Kind Program to Bring Connection to Those at High Risk of Isolation News Provided By LifeBio October 23, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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